“He deserves the very best” – Thomas Tuchel admits Chelsea star with ‘outstanding character’ has it in him to become first-choice

Tuchel has praised Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa
Kumar
ANALYST
Modified Feb 18, 2022 10:54 PM IST
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has paid tribute to Kepa Arrizabalaga for his performances and feels the Spaniard deserves the best for being a team player.

Kepa was relegated as the club’s number two goalkeeper last season after the Blues signed Edouard Mendy from Rennes. Despite being the second choice, Kepa has put in some top displays whenever he has been called into action by Tuchel.

"He embodies everything Chelsea stands for!" 💙#CFC boss Thomas Tuchel is asked about Cesar Azpilicueta, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Mason Mount ⬇️ https://t.co/rHWTyE6lkR

Kepa starred for Chelsea in the semi-finals of the Club World cup against Al Hilal earlier this month. But he returned to the bench for Mendy, who returned to action following the AFCON win with Senegal.

Tuchel admitted that it was not an easy decision to make, but praised the Spaniard for being a team player.

The German said in a press-conference ahead of Chelsea’s clash against Crystal Palace:

“Kepa is so good in training and in the games. He could be the number one, yes, he is not because we have Mendy and Edou is our number one. There is no need to change. But full credit to Kepa, he is an outstanding character, an outstanding team player."

He added:

“I can only say thank you for how much he gives to the team. It was a hard decision [for the Club World Cup final] but still we would've done the same thing if it was the other way around. We take it as normal but it's normal how he behaves in pushing the team. He deserves the very best.”

Chelsea blessed to have two top goalkeepers at the club

Kepa’s performances in the cup competitions have been impressive this season as he has helped the Blues reach the final of the Carabao Cup.

Tuchel usually does not change his keeper for the domestic Cup competitions. He gave Kepa the nod to feature in last year’s FA Cup final defeat against Leicester City. The Spaniard is expected to feature in the Carabao Cup final on 27th February against Liverpool as well.

Edouard Mendy & Kepa Arrizabalaga. Chelsea's duo between the posts 🧤 https://t.co/aEV12ZiLKN

The custodian was signed by the Londoners for a hefty £72million in 2018, the highest fee ever paid to sign a goalkeeper.

His displays in the first couple of seasons were not convincing, but he has improved since becoming the number two. The Blues will hence be glad to have two top goalkeepers at the club.

Edited by Aditya Singh
