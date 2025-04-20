"He deserves better", "This signing was so pointless" - Fans react as Liverpool star excluded from XI for Leicester clash

Some Liverpool fans were unhappy with manager Arne Slot’s decision not to include Federico Chiesa in the starting XI for the Reds' Premier League clash with Leicester City. The two sides are set to face off at the King Power Stadium on Sunday (April 20).

With six more games to go in the 2024-25 Premier League campaign, Liverpool are just six points away from claiming their 20th top-flight league title. Ahead of the match against Leicester, Arne Slot’s men are sitting at the summit of the Premier League table with 76 points after 32 games.

Cheisa, who joined Liverpool last summer from Juventus, has found game time hard to come by at the Merseyside club. He has only played four league matches for Liverpool this term, all as a substitute.

The decision not to select Chiesa didn’t sit well with some Reds faithful, who took to social media to decry the tactical decision.

An X user wrote:

‘‘Chiesa deserves better.''

Another tweeted:

"This Chiesa signing was so pointless😭"

"No chiesa again?? wtf is going on!" @GamerCyberpunk asked.

"Chiesa not even on the bench, slot when I catch you," @swarlasbunker chimed in.

Arne Slot on when Liverpool would be crowned Premier League champions

Ahead of the Liverpool vs Leicester game, Arne Slot said he was not thinking about the possibility of being crowned winners of the 2024/25 Premier League season.

Slot’s side would have sealed the league title with a win over Leicester had Arsenal lost to Ipswich Town. However, the Gunners walloped Ipswich 4-0, extending the Reds' wait for the league title.

In the pre-match conference, Slot insisted that he wasn’t thinking about potentially being declared the PL champions, but was only focused on the game with Leicester.

He said (via the club’s official website):

"My thoughts are not on that at all. My thoughts are, as always, on Leicester and on our team: how to improve, what can we do better. We couldn’t do many things better in the first half against West Ham [United] but we could do a lot of things better in the second half. So, during the start of the week we have worked on that a lot and now we are working towards Leicester. One game at a time and influence the one we can influence, and that’s the Leicester game."

