"He deserves the chance" - Frank Leboeuf questions national team boss for not playing 'tremendous' Arsenal star

Frank Leboeuf has criticized France manager Didier Deschamps for not giving Arsenal's William Saliba enough game time. The former Chelsea star believes that the center-back is currently the best defender in the world.

Saliba has earned just 12 caps for his national team and is struggling for game time under Deschamps, despite playing a crucial role for Mikel Arteta's side this season.

The 23-year-old has played every minute of Arsenal's Premier League campaign and has made eight Champions League appearances as well. Leboeuf believes Saliba, who remained on the bench during France's 2-0 defeat to Germany on Sunday (24 March), is deserving of a spot in the starting XI.

He said (via Football365):

“I agree. That’s a real question, for me. I don’t understand why Saliba isn’t playing all the time. He showed to the world that he is the best defender in the world right now, well, the best French defender playing for a big club."

"I don’t know why he isn’t playing there. He is absolutely tremendous. He should deserve the chance to show it at that level.”

The former Chelsea defender added:

“It’s like Didier Deschamps is wondering who is the best duo at centre-back. He tried something else [during defeat to Germany]. Didier has to find the right four players to play as defenders. When he does so, we will be very strong.”

Saliba was an integral player for Arsenal last term as well, helping the Gunners in their hard-fought league title race against Manchester City.

"The hierarchy doesn't favor him" - Didier Deschamps explains why he hasn't played Arsenal star William Saliba

France boss Didier Deschamps has opened up about William Saliba's lack of game time for Les Bleus. While acknowledging Saliba's club form this season, Deschamps insisted that the center-back has not performed well for his national side.

The 55-year-old manager believes Saliba has room for improvement, admitting he's not a fan of certain aspects of the Arsenal defender's playing style. He said (via GOAL):

"He is having a good season, but he also does things that I don’t like so much. For France, he has limited game time, but when he plays, that hasn’t necessarily gone well. The hierarchy doesn’t favour him at the moment, but he is here."

Arsenal currently lead the Premier League table amidst a three-horse title race against Liverpool and Manchester City. The Gunners are level on points with the Merseysiders, while City trail a point behind in third.