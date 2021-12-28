“He deserves that credit” – Jack Wilshere rates ‘scary’ Liverpool star above Neymar

Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere believes Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah is a better player compared to PSG's Neymar, going by current form.

When asked who he would choose between the two players, Wilshere went with Salah. The 29-year-old midfielder said that the Liverpool winger is currently the best player in the world. Wilshere also lauded Salah for scoring at a 'scary' consistency.

Speaking to TalkSPORT (via HITC), Wilshere said:

"Everyone is talking about him being the best player in the world, at this moment and I agree. The types of goals he scores, the way he runs at defenders; his consistency as well over the last few years is scary. I think he deserves that credit. But Salah for me."

Osman 🎗 @OsmanZtheGooner Jack Wilshere picks Cazorla over Ôzil & Alexis over Van Persie. Jack Wilshere picks Cazorla over Ôzil & Alexis over Van Persie. https://t.co/fFJKMsEC7o

Salah is leading Liverpool's title charge against the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea this season. The 29-year-old winger is the top goal scorer (15 goals) and assist (nine) provider in the Premier League, having played 18 games. The Egyptian superstar has scored 22 goals across competitions this campaign.

However, Liverpool will be without both Salah and Sadio Mane next month. The pair are set to depart for the Africa Cup of Nations next month. The absence of two main attacking players could dent the Reds' charge for the Premier League title. However, Liverpool have Diogo Jota in a good vein of form to make up for Salah and Mane's absence.

Despite being one of their best players for quite some time now, Salah is yet to agree a new contract with Liverpool. The 29-year-old winger has only 18 months remaining on his current deal.

Liverpool return to Premier League action against Leicester City

Liverpool will return to Premier League action against Leicester City. The Reds had their game against Leeds United cancelled due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Leeds camp.

Liverpool are now scheduled to travel to the King Power Stadium to take on Leicester City, who recently lost 6-3 to league leaders Manchester City.

Also Read Article Continues below

As things stand, City are six points clear of second-placed Liverpool. However, Jurgen Klopp's men have a game in hand over their title rivals. The Reds will want to return to winning ways after a 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur in their last game.

Edited by Bhargav