"He deserves the credit" - Mauricio Pochettino praises Chelsea star for winning place back in starting XI

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino recently heaped praise on Marc Cucurella for his performance against Arsenal. The Argentine boss believes the Spanish defender deserves credit for his work ethic in recent months.

The Blues drew 2-2 against the Gunners in their Premier League encounter at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. The West London outfit were 2-0 up just after the second half began thanks to Cole Palmer's penalty in the first half and Mykhailo Mudryk's 48th-minute strike.

Chelsea then squandered their lead in the span of just seven minutes as Declan Rice and Leandro Trossard netted once each for Arsenal, splitting the points between the two sides.

Despite a disappointing draw, Cucurella put on an impressive display, keeping Arsenal talisman Bukayo Saka off the scoresheet.

The defender was touted with an exit this summer when his future at Stamford Bridge was uncertain, However, he remained at Chelsea, a decision Pochettino seems to approve of.

Pochettino reserved special praise for the Spanish international. He said after the match (as quoted by Standard Sport):

“It's a natural process. When we arrived here three months ago, some players were in a position where they maybe stay or maybe go. I didn't know the past, I can only choose the players that we believe can perform. Marc and the club decide to stay in the last transfer window."

Cucurella, a natural left-back or left center-back, has been deployed on the right flank this season in the absence of Reece James, who is battling a hamstring injury.

Pochettino gave credit to the Spaniard for his versatility and added:

“He is training really well, that is why he playing like today, against a very good player like Saka. That is him, he deserves the credit because, in the last few months, he has worked hard and was able to play on the right side, yes, in this way, only what can happen is the team will be better.”

Cucurella has made three Premier League appearances and two Carabao Cup appearances for Chelsea this season.

"He also needs to improve" - Mauricio Pochettino explains why he subbed off Chelsea star in Arsenal draw

Pochettino further stated that Chelsea star Mykhailo Mudryk needs to improve despite his excellent performance in the side's draw against Arsenal. The Argentine manager believes the Ukrainian winger has not realized his potential yet.

Mudryk scored the Blues' second goal of the encounter but was substituted off for Nicolas Jackson in the 66th minute of the second half. Pochettino has now explained that his decision to replace the Ukraine international was tactical.

When asked whether he was subbed off due to fatigue, Pochettino said (via Metro):

"No. I think he played well but he also needs to improve. For me, he is still not at his best. I think we needed to make a change to add a little bit more pressure with Jackson in front."

The former Tottenham Hotspur manager added:

"In that situation, we created a few chances and the game was closer to 3-0 than 2-1."

Chelsea are currently 10th in the Premier League table after three wins, draws, and losses each this season. The Blues will next face Brentford at Stamford Bridge next weekend on Saturday, October 28.