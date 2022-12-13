“He deserves everything he is experiencing” – Javier Zanetti hypes up Lionel Messi ahead of FIFA World Cup semi-final against Croatia 

Inter Milan legend Javier Zanetti believes that Lionel Messi is 'more of a leader than ever' ahead of Argentina's FIFA World Cup semi-final against Croatia on Tuesday (13 December). The former Argentina international heaped praise on his fellow countryman, insisting that Messi deserves everything he is experiencing.

Argentina have had a great campaign at the 2022 FIFA World Cup so far, with Lionel Messi at the helm. Despite their shock opening loss to Saudia Arabia, La Albiceleste have secured consistent victories and find themselves in the semi-finals.

Lionel Messi has certainly proved his worth as a leader, turning up on multiple occasions to lead Argentina to triumph. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star scored a goal each in his national side's Round of 16 fixture against Australia and in the quarter-finals against the Netherlands.

The Argentine captain has netted four times in this year's FIFA World Cup so far. The penalty he scored against the Netherlands was his 10th World Cup goal overall, equalling legendary Argentine striker Gabriel Batistuta's record.

Zanetti spoke highly of Lionel Messi, hailing the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner as their revered captain. He said (via PSG Talk):

“Messi has always given great things to the Argentine fans since he started playing. He is our captain, our leader, our benchmark. He deserves everything he is experiencing. Argentina has a great personality; they believe in what they are doing."

"It is a job that went from minor to major and today, they are a few days away from a great semifinal against Croatia, which can lead them to make history.”

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni provides update on Lionel Messi's future after 2022 FIFA World Cup

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni is hopeful that Messi will continue his international career after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Before the commencement of this year's edition of the tournament, the PSG forward confirmed that this would be his last World Cup. Messi said (via GOAL):

"Is it my last World Cup? Yes, surely yes, surely yes. I am counting down the days to the World Cup. There is a bit of anxiety and nerves at the same time. Wanting it to be now and the nerves that were are already there, what is going to happen. It's the last one, how are we going to do."

The Argentina boss has now opened up about Messi's future in international football. Scaloni said (via the Hindustan Times):

"We will hope he continues playing. Let’s see if he does. We will keep enjoying him, that’s important for us and for the world of football."

