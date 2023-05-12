“He deserves great credit” – Danny Murphy backs Liverpool star ahead of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli in Premier League Team of the Year

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy believes Mohamed Salah should be in the Premier League Team of the Year over Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

Salah and Reds have had an underwhelming season by his standards but has completely turned it around since April. He has scored eight goals in nine league games since the start of last month. Overall, the Egyptian winger has scored 30 goals and provided 11 assists in 48 games across competitions this season.

When asked if he would pick Salah over Martinelli and Saka in the Premier League Team of the Year, Murphy said on Rio Ferdinand's "FIVE" channel (via Rousing the Kop):

"Salah’s just done what he’s always done, which is amazing given Liverpool have been really poor. I’d have to have Salah [over Martinelli and Saka]. Just those amount of goals in a poor season with Liverpool, [he] deserves great credit."

Saka and Martinelli have also been excellent for Arsenal this season. Saka has scored 13 goals and provided 11 assists in 35 league games. Martinelli, meanwhile, has scored 15 goals and contributed five assists.

They have helped Arsenal compete for the Premier League title, with the Gunners sitting just a point behind leaders Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are fifth, just a point behind fourth-placed Manchester United, having played one more game than the Red Devils.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hails Mohamed Salah

Salah scored the only goal in Liverpool's 1-0 win over Brentford at Anfield in the Premier League on May 6. With the goal, he joined Steven Gerrard at the fifth spot in the club's all-time top scorers with 186 goals.

The Egyptian also became the first-ever Reds player to score in nine consecutive home games with his 100th strike at Anfield. It also brought up Salah's 30th goal of the season across competitions.

After the win over Brentford, manager Jurgen Klopp was all praises for the winger and said (via Liverpoolfc.com):

"He deserves all the praise he gets already and he will get even more after his career, that’s how it is, because in a club with the all-time greats we had in the past, being the first one who scores in nine consecutive home games is super-special."

He added:

"Scoring again 30 goals this season is super-special and setting up a lot of goals as well - he is so often involved in our goals, not only with the assist or the finish, very often with the second- or third-last pass as well, which is as important. So, yeah, absolutely great."

The Reds will next face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Monday, May 15, as they hope to make it into the Premier League top four.

