"He deserves the hype" - Chelsea legend John Terry heaps praise on England star at FIFA World Cup

Chelsea legend John Terry has lavished praise on England star Jude Bellingham, saying he has been 'fantastic' at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Three Lions will be in action against reigning champions France in the quarterfinals at the Al Bayt Stadium tonight (December 10).

Bellingham is likely to start once more following a stellar display in England's 3-0 win over African champions Senegal in the Round of 16. He assisted Jordan Henderson for their opening goal with a lovely pass and then sparked the counter-attack that led to the second.

Jude Bellingham's game by numbers vs. Senegal:



100% long balls completed

91% pass accuracy

56 touches

30 passes completed

7 ground duels won

4/4 tackles won

2/3 aerial duels won

1 key pass

1 big chance created

1 assist



It was a performance that garnered Bellingham rave reviews from all quarters, and now, Terry has joined the bandwagon too.

The former Chelsea defender reckons the 19-year-old is worth the hype as he showed the maturity of his idol Steven Gerrard. Speaking to Goal, Terry said (via The Boot Room):

“He deserves the hype. He’s shown great experience for someone so young, and I think it shows the kind of character he is leaving the UK to go and play in Germany. To do what he’s done at such a young age is a big thing for a young man to do. He deserves the credit; he deserves the hype, because he’s been fantastic."

Terry continued:

“What’s he 19? And now he’s playing in a World Cup, performing, scoring goals. He’s showing the maturity of a big player like a Steven Gerrard, who I know is his idol. It’s great to see.”

After starting out his career at Birmingham City, Bellingham moved to Borussia Dortmund in 2020, where he made his breakthrough with eye-catching performances.

It didn't go unnoticed on the international stage, as Gareth Southgate gave him his first England cap. Since then, Bellingham has grown in influence, playing at Euro 2020 and now at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Bellingham also bagged his first international strike for the Three Lions in Qatar after scoring in their 6-2 opening game win over Iran in the group stage.

England take on France in 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal

England's quest for a second FIFA World Cup title continues against reigning champions France, who are looking to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to defend their title.

Player of the Tournament so far: Kylian Mbappé



Young Player of the Tournament so far: Jude Bellingham



Two generational talents go head-to-head for a place in the semi-final.



The Three Lions are unbeaten in Qatar and have looked clinical, scoring 12 goals in four games and conceding just twice - both in their 6-2 win over Iran.

Les Bleus will be their toughest opposition yet, so it will be interesting to see if England can stop the holders and reach back-to-back FIFA World Cup semifinals.

