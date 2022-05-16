"He deserves it" - Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler 'gutted' that 30-year-old star didn't score winning penalty against Chelsea in FA Cup final

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler has said he was 'gutted' for Sadio Mane after he missed a penalty in the Reds' FA Cup final triumph over Chelsea on Saturday.

The Reds completed their domestic cup double after seeing off the Blues 6-5 on penalties after the two teams had played out a goalless 120 minutes. Mane had the chance to seal the trophy for his side when he stepped up to take the fifth kick but saw his attempt saved by Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy.

Mendy guessed the right way to send the shootout into sudden death, where Mason Mount's miss allowed Kostas Tsimikas to win it for Liverpool. After the game, Fowler said he was sympathetic towards Mane, who he felt deserved the crowning moment. He told ITV Sport (via HITC):

“I am never nervous with Liverpool. I am always optimistic that they will win. I am gutted for Sadio Mane that he never got the winning penalty because he deserves it. He’s an incredible player – I am really emotional.”

The miss was anticlimactic, as Mane was involved in a pair of shootout wins with Senegal this year, where he struck the decisive kick each time.

He scored the winning penalty in their AFCON Cup final win over Egypt in February before repeating the trick in the World Cup playoffs against the Pharaohs a few weeks later.

The 30-year-old has had a fine campaign, scoring 22 goals in 49 games for Liverpool. He has outscored his attacking teammates since February and is shaping up nicely for their all-important UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid in Paris on May 28.

Liverpool's Sadio Mane in with a shout for Ballon d'Or

With the AFCON Cup, FA Cup and Carabao Cup under his belt, Mane has made a strong case for this year's Ballon d'Or award. Winning the UEFA Champions League will only bolster his chances further.

Ever since he returned from AFCON duty, the former Southampton forward has been on a good run of form, stepping up in some of the big games.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Is Sadio Mane the most likely Premier League winner of the next Ballon d'Or? 🤔 Is Sadio Mane the most likely Premier League winner of the next Ballon d'Or? 🤔 https://t.co/oMFJcnrSbZ

He most notably scored in both legs of the Reds' UEFA Champions League semi-final win over Villarreal. Mane also helped secure a point against Manchester City in the Premier League before knocking them out in the FA Cup semifinal with a brace.

Mane will strong competition for the award from his Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah (30 goals) and Real Madrid star Karim Benzema (44 goals), who's touted as the leading contender for the 2022 Ballon d'Or right now.

