“He deserves your opprobrium not praise” – Piers Morgan hits out at Chelsea fans ‘desperately’ defending Roman Abramovich amid Ukraine crisis

Piers Morgan has lashed out at Chelsea fans who have been defending the club’s owner Roman Abramovich, claiming that the billionaire only deserves harsh criticism.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, pressure had been building on the Russian-Israeli billionaire to sell his beloved football club. After days of intense speculation, Abramovich officially confirmed his stance on Wednesday, stating that he was indeed selling the club.

He penned a heartfelt message to Chelsea fans, mentioning that he was relieving the Blues of their loan to him. The loan amount, which is estimated to be in the region of £1.5billion, would have been difficult for the west Londoners to repay. Abramovich has also set up a charitable foundation for Ukrainian war victims, where all net proceedings from the club sale will be deposited.

His aforementioned acts have won numerous hearts in the last few hours, with many claiming that the reports calling Abramovich Vladimir Putin’s ally were false. Morgan, however, couldn’t help but rain on their parade, claiming that Abramovich helped the Russian president pick his first cabinet.

On Twitter, Morgan wrote:

“Memo to Chelsea fans desperately justifying their defence of Abramovich by saying ‘he’s not Putin’s mate and doesn’t get involved in politics’: he literally helped pick Putin’s 1st cabinet. That’s why he won’t criticise him or the war & why he deserves your opprobrium not praise."

Taking charge of the club in 2003, Abramovich has led the west London outfit to unfathomable heights. Under him, the Blues have established themselves as a footballing powerhouse, winning five Premier Leagues, two Champions Leagues, and five FA Cups, amongst other honors.

Chelsea bag hard-fought FA Cup win over Luton Town amid off-field turmoil

An hour after Roman Abramovich’s public announcement, the Blues took on Luton Town in the fifth round of the FA Cup. The underdogs shocked the reigning European champions by opening the scoring just two minutes into the game. The Blues equalized through Saul Niguez in the 28th minute, but went behind again five minutes before half-time.

Finally, out-of-form strikers Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku stepped up to the plate and scored two goals in the 68th and 78th minutes, respectively. Luton tried their best to equalize, but ultimately saw the visitors bag a hard-fought 2-3 win on Wednesday night.

