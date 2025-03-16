"He deserves to play this one" - Liverpool boss Arne Slot explains decision to use Caoimhin Kelleher instead of Alisson in Carabao Cup final

Liverpool coach Arne Slot has defended his decision to select second choice goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher ahead of Alisson Becker for the Carabao Cup final. The Reds are set to face Newcastle United for a first taste of silverware this season at the Wembley Stadium on Sunday, March 16.

Brazil international Alisson has been in sensational form for Liverpool in recent weeks, making significant contributions in the UEFA Champions League games against Paris Saint-Germain. The experienced goalkeeper was expected to keep his place between the sticks for the Carabao Cup final, but Slot opted to start Kelleher.

Caoimhin Kelleher and Alisson each started a leg of the semifinal against Tottenham Hotspur, and Slot spoke about his decision in goal with Sky Sports. The Dutch tactician pointed out that Kelleher deserves to start in goal for the Reds in the game, as he mostly has played in the competition.

“It was not that difficult. There was only once I played Alisson. For all the other games we have played the second choice. Caoimh has always played so well for us, he deserves to play this one," Slot said via DaveOCKOP on X.

Caoimhin Kelleher has been a key player for Liverpool in domestic cup competitions, playing in two Carabao Cup finals previously, in 2022 and 2024. The Reds won both times, the most recent one being against Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea last year.

Kelleher has appeared eight times in the Premier League this season and four in the UEFA Champions League. Alisson and Viteszlav Jaros have played one game each in the Carabao Cup, with Kelleher playing most of his side's games in the competition with three appearances.

England international named in XI for Liverpool as Alexander-Arnold misses out

England international Jarell Quansah has been named in the starting XI for Liverpool in their Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United. The young centre-back starts at right-back for Arne Slot's side after an injury to Trent Alexander-Arnold in the last game.

Alexander-Arnold was forced off in the second half of their UEFA Champions League game against PSG on Wednesday with what looked like an ankle problem. His replacement in that game was Quansah, and the 22-year-old starts once again for the Reds at Wembley.

Former Liverpool U-21s captain Quansah has proven himself as a dependable option for the Reds at the back, playing at centre-back or right-back. With the trio of Alexander-Arnold, Conor Bradley, and Joe Gomez out injured, the defender, who has been named in Thomas Tuchel's England squad, will start at right-back.

