"He deserves this start", "That's not how it works" - Barcelona fans provide mixed reaction to star's inclusion in XI for Atletico Madrid clash

Barcelona fans online were left divided over the inclusion of Ferran Torres in the starting XI to face Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg. Torres has replaced Robert Lewandowski in the line-up.

Ad

Hansi Flick introduced a couple of unexpected changes in his starting XI despite it being a must-win game for Barcelona. The Catalans drew 4-4 against Atletico Madrid in the first leg and will be desperate to win the second leg.

Wojciech Szczesny guards the goal with Alejandro Balde, Inigo Martinez, Pau Cubarsi, and Jules Kounde forming the backline. The midfield includes Pedri and Frenkie de Jong, alongside Fermin Lopez, who is not a regular starter under the German tactician. Meanwhile, the attack features Raphinha and Lamine Yamal with Ferran Torres instead of Robert Lewandowski up top.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans took to X to react to Barcelona's starting XI, sharing mixed reactions to Flick's decision to include Ferran Torres instead of Robert Lewandowski. One Culer wrote:

"Ferran deserves this start, he will make our attack more flexible. I love the fact that Hansi flick always starts the best players for every situation and he doesn't start you because of your name. Good coach."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Ferran hat trick tonight," another user wrote.

"What an absolutely massive chance this is for Ferran Torres. I have 100% faith in him," a netizen chimed in.

"I’m starting to trust ferran," a fan remarked.

Meanwhile, some fans had their doubts about Torres:

"Why are we starting ferran that's not how it works," a Culer wrote.

Ad

"Ferran starting is never a good thing but let’s hope he bags 2 in 10 minutes," a user commented.

"Ferran starting and Ferran coming off the bench two completely different players man," another netizen opined.

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick confirms Raphinha and Pau Cubarsi return to the starting XI ahead of Atletico Madrid clash

Raphinha and Pau Cubarsi - Source: Getty

In the pre-match press conference ahead of the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg, Barcelona boss Hansi Flick confirmed that both Raphinha and Pau Cubarsi are ready to start again. He said (via Barca Blaugranes):

Ad

“[Raphinha] is already recovered to play tomorrow. Absolutely. [Cubarsí] is ready to start, just like Raphinha. We’ve given him time to recover, and I think it was the right decision. He’ll be ready tomorrow.”

Cubarsi was out due to an injury picked up during international duty with Spain in the UEFA Nations League. The youngster returned early to the club and missed the LaLiga clash against Osasuna (March 26) and played nine minutes against Girona (March 30).

Meanwhile, Raphinha returned from international duty with Brazil after the World Cup qualifier games against Uruguay and Argentina. He did not feature in the last two games against Osasuna and Girona in LaLiga. Both players are now back in the starting XI against Atletico Madrid.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback