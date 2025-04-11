“He deserves a statue” - Getafe coach Jose Bordalas hits back at Carlo Ancelotti criticism in wake of Real Madrid’s heavy loss to Arsenal

Getafe boss Jose Bordalas has slammed Carlo Ancelotti's critics after Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League quarter-final loss to Arsenal this week. He insists that the Italian manager deserves more respect for what he's done for the club.

Madrid's trip to north London took an unexpected turn as they were handed a 3-0 defeat at the hands of the Gunners in the first leg of the tie. The 15-time European champions, considered favorites ahead of the fixture, struggled to keep Arsenal at bay.

A pair of magnificent free kicks from Declan Rice and a superb finish from Mikel Merino in the second half secured a momentous advantage for the Gunners ahead of the second leg.

Following their loss, Ancelotti received criticism for Madrid's poor display against the Gunners, especially given the high standard they've set with their European success.

However, Bordalas is having none of it as he hit back at the former Chelsea manager's critics, insisting that he deserves a statue at Real Madrid. The Getafe boss said (via Madrid Zone on X):

“I don't understand the criticism of Carlo Ancelotti. He deserves the most respect. I can't understand why everything he has given to Real Madrid is being questioned. He deserves a statue because what he has done is unparalleled.”

Los Blancos will face Arsenal in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals at the Bernabeu next Wednesday (April 16).

Mikel Arteta provides injury update on two Arsenal stars ahead of Real Madrid clash

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has provided fitness updates on Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka ahead of their Madrid clash next week.

Rice, who produced two extraordinary moments in an iconic night for the Gunners, was taken off in the 80th minute after picking up a knock. The midfielder's substitution came five minutes after Saka was replaced due to an ankle issue.

However, Arteta has confirmed that neither injury looked serious. Speaking to reporters, the Spanish manager said (as quoted by GOAL):

"I think Dec had an issue with the foot, I’m not sure if it was a tackle or what it was and after Bukayo got tackled for the foul, he had a knock and he had to go off. It doesn’t look serious, no."

The Gunners are currently second in the Premier League table, 11 points behind league leaders Liverpool. Meanwhile, Real Madrid are second in the LaLiga standings, four points behind Barcelona.

