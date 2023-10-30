“He deserves to win it” - Julian Alvarez makes interesting choice in Ballon d'Or race between Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland 

Julian Alvarez has backed his national captain Lionel Messi over Manchester City teammate Erling Haaland for the Ballon d'Or this year. He echoed Pep Guardiola's call for both players to get a trophy but believes that the Argentine deserves it more because of the World Cup.

Speaking at the Ballon d'Or ceremony, Alvarez stated that Messi was amazing last season and was the best player at the FIFA World Cup. He wishes France Football gave two trophies, but he named the Argentine as his top pick this year. He said:

"The Ballon d’Or? I agree with what Pep said: they should give one for Messi and another for the rest. Leo had an amazing season, won a World Cup while being the best player, he deserves to win it."

Alvarez also played a key role for Argentina with four goals in seven matches at the World Cup.

Pep Guardiola wants a Ballon d'Or for both Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland

Pep Guardiola spoke to the media earlier this month and stated that Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland both deserve the Ballon d’Or this year. He believes that France Football should have two categories every year, one for the Argentine and the other for the next best player.

The Spanish tactician said:

"Always I said the Ballon d’Or should be in two sections; one for Lionel Messi, then after another one so Haaland should win, yes. We won the treble, he scored a million goals. The worst season for Messi is the best for the rest of the players. Both deserve it. Realistically I want Haaland to have it cause he helped us achieve what we achieved, I would love it. But Messi won the World Cup."

Guardiola added:

"Egotistically I would say I want Erling because he helped us to achieve what we achieved. I would love it but I won't tell you it's unfair if Leo wins. It's nice that many players for Man City will be there for the first time in many years and challenging for these trophies. That makes us so proud for our organisation."

According to reports, Lionel Messi will win his record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or this year. He is set to lift the award at the ceremony today in Paris.