"He destroyed us" – Kevin Campbell urges Arsenal to sign ex-PSG star who could cost 'a lot of money'

Former Arsenal star Kevin Campbell has urged the Gunners to sign ex-Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ace Xavi Simons.

Simons, 20, has established himself as one of the top prospects since joining PSV Eindhoven on a free move from PSG last summer. He registered 22 goals and 12 assists in 48 games across competitions for his club this season.

A right-footed technical operator adept at operating in multiple roles, Simons came through Barcelona's youth setup before moving to PSG in 2021. Since joining PSV, he has helped his current team lift two trophies, including KNVB Cup.

Speaking to Egal Talks Football, Campbell lavished praise on the Netherlands star amid links with Arsenal. He said:

"I really like Simons. I think he has been excellent for PSV this campaign. When I watched him against Arsenal, I thought he destroyed us. But, he's not that type of player in that, he's not a central striker, but he can operate in and around. He can operate as a forward in different roles. Sometimes, you have got to be able to change it up."

Campbell stated that the Gunners should offload one of their strikers to make room for Simons. He continued:

"He will cost a lot of money though. Who would you prefer? [Folarin] Balogun or Simons? You might need to sell Balogun to add extra transfer funds and then get Simons. PSV made a lot of money last year by selling players."

Backing Mikel Arteta's side to go all out for the former Parisians forward, Campbell concluded:

"If he's costing between £30 million and £40 million, then I think it's a no-brainer for Arsenal. You have got to try and sign him – if this guy is available, then this is someone who you have to absolutely secure this summer."

Meanwhile, PSG have the option to purchase the talented PSV star for around £10 million, according to 90min.

Ben Jacobs sheds light on Arsenal star's situation amid PSG interest

Meanwhile, CBS Sports reporter Ben Jacobs asserted that Arsenal are confident that William Saliba will sign a contract extension despite increasing interest from PSG ahead of the next campaign. He elaborated on GiveMeSport:

"The PSG interest is real. They've got a clear target, which is buy young and, where possible, buy French. But there remains confidence at Arsenal that a deal will eventually get done because Saliba is settled at the club."

Saliba, 22, has cemented himself as an irreplaceable starter in Mikel Arteta's setup since returning from a successful loan spell at Marseille. He helped them launch a Premier League title push this term, featuring in 33 overall games.

A right-footed centre-back blessed with tackling and heading, the eight-cap France international has been locked in contract talks with his club for more than a couple of months. The player's current deal is set to expire in June 2024.

