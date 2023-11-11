"He is more Di Maria!" - Mauricio Pochettino compares Chelsea star to Argentina's World Cup winner 

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has given a glowing verdict of Cole Palmer by comparing his summer signing to Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup winner Angel Di Maria.

Palmer has made a superb start to life at Stamford Bridge since joining from Manchester City in the summer for £42.5 million. The 21-year-old has perhaps been the west Londoners' best signing, registering three goals and four assists in 10 games across competitions.

Pochettino was asked whether Palmer's playing style compares to former Chelsea attacker Juan Mata. The Argentine coach disagreed and instead suggested he holds a profile similar to Di Maria (via GOAL):

"Juan Mata? No, he is more Di Maria! You know, the body and the way he moves."

The England U21 international is deployed on the right flank, boasting a lethal left-footed strike. He cuts inside to send clever crosses into dangerous positions much like Di Maria is renowned for.

Di Maria has spent his career carving teams apart with his silky skillset and can often create chances out of nothing. It's high praise from Pochettino to compare Palmer to the World Cup winner.

The 35-year-old is regarded as one of the best wingers in European football history. He also can play in a central-midfield position, using his playmaking abilities. He bagged one goal and two assists in five World Cup games in Qatar, including the opener in the final win against France.

Chelsea star Thiago Silva named Angel Di Maria as one of his toughest opponents

Thiago Silva heaped praise on Angel Di Maria.

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva had the opportunity to play alongside Di Maria while at Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1. The duo enjoyed much success at the Parc des Princes, winning four Ligue 1 titles, three French Cups, and French League Cups.

However, Silva has also faced the Benfica winger five times during his career. He's only been on the winning side once, losing three of those games. Di Maria has had joy in those matches, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

The Chelsea defender named the former Real Madrid star as one of his toughest opponents. He said in 2021 (via Mirror):

"Di Maria because of his technical quality and his incredible left foot."

The best period of Silva's former PSG teammate's career perhaps came at Madrid. He managed to be a standout performer in an attack that consisted of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, and Karim Benzema. He scored 36 goals and provided 85 assists in 190 games.