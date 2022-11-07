“He [did] everything right” – Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink claims Chelsea star was let down by teammates during 1-0 defeat to Arsenal

Former Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink believes that Blues forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was let down by his fellow teammates during their 1-0 defeat against Arsenal yesterday (October 6).

The Gunners ran riot at Stamford Bridge as they secured a 1-0 victory over their London counterparts. Arsenal created multiple chances in the first half against the Blues but could not score a goal before the half-time whistle blew.

The north London outfit finally found their breakthrough in the 63rd minute when Gabriel Magalhaes found the back of the net from a swerving corner set-piece taken by Bukayo Saka.

Chelsea were quite underwhelming in the derby and struggled to pose an attacking threat to their London rivals. In the end, they failed to secure any points from the encounter.

Following the match, Hasselbaink spoke about Aubameyang's troubles in front of goal. Although the Gabonese striker has scored only one goal in the Premier League this season, the former Blues forward insists that it's Aubameyang's teammates that need to find the striker with quality passes.

He told Premier League Productions (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

“We were talking about Aubameyang’s having only scored one goal so far. But he [did] everything right [in the game against Arsenal]. He was in the middle of the goal, he stopped and checked. He only needed that yard, that yard that [Manchester City’s Erling] Haaland gets. But his [Haaland] teammates find him, and he just has to find the corner [of the goal]. That’s the difference.”

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta shares thoughts on title race after statement win against Chelsea

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has opened up about his thoughts on the Premier League title race after securing a dominant victory over Chelsea. When asked whether he is thinking about the title now, the Spanish boss said (per the club's official website):

"Do something…(for me). Just look at the last six years what Manchester City has done. With the best manager in the world, with the best team in the world. They have shown it consistently in every single competition. We have to be very very respectful of that. We are getting much better as team, we are competing much better. We are getting really good results right now, but this is a long, long journey."

Arteta was then asked whether the Gunners are now in contention for the title. He replied:

"We are today. I think football today, and tomorrow is very different. So let’s enjoy tonight."

