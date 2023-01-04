“He didn’t care about the game” - Cacereno forward slams Real Madrid attacker after Copa del Rey clash

Carmelo Merenciano, the leading player for Spanish second division team Cacereno, has slammed Real Madrid attacker Eden Hazard after the two teams faced off in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, 4 January.

Merenciano was critical of Hazard's performance in Los Blancos' 1-0 win at the Principe Filipe Stadium. The winger stated that it seemed as though the Belgian international "didn't care about the game."

The 23-year-old Spanish forward said via Twitter:

"Hazard? It was like he didn't care about the game. He didn't want to take the ball, he didn't run. He was totally unnoticed."

Brazilian youngster Rodrygo produced a moment of brilliance in the 69th minute of the game, a minute after Hazard was subbed off, to break the deadlock. It gave the Spanish giants a deciding lead in the game.

Courtesy of this goal from the 21-year-old forward, Real Madrid managed to enter the next round of the Copa del Rey, a tournament they have not won since 2014.

Hazard has had a difficult start to his career with the Spanish giants. The forward, who joined Real Madrid from Chelsea in 2019 for a staggering £100 million, has struggled with injuries. He hasn't been able to replicate the form that made him one of the best players in the Premier League with Chelsea.

Fans at the Santiago Bernabeu hosted him with much fanfare during his presentation ceremony. But the Belgian international's injury issues and his casual approach have only turned the relationship sour.

The 31-year-old forward has only managed to score seven goals in 73 appearances for the Spanish giants since his move from Chelsea in 2019.

When seen alongside Hazard's poor showing in Spain, Merenciano's comments will undoubtedly add more pressure on the Belgian international. He has already faced enough criticism from fans and the media for his poor performances and fitness regime.

The Cacereno star's words have also fueled speculation that Hazard may not be fully committed to the club. It is possible that he could be looking to leave shortly, which even Real Madrid fans have been asking for.

It will be interesting to see how long Real Madrid cling on to their biggest signing since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, despite him being termed a 'liability' by many fans.

Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham has prioritized Real Madrid over other clubs interested in signing him

As per former midfielder Matteo Moretto, Jude Bellingham has prioritized a move to Real Madrid over other interested clubs, including Liverpool and Manchester United.

The 19-year-old midfielder has been linked with several top European teams, including Manchester United and Liverpool. But the Spanish giants are ahead in the race for his signature.

Bellingham has enjoyed a breakout season with Borussia Dortmund and was also England's best player on the pitch in their campaign at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Following his successful campaign in Qatar, cash-rich clubs in Europe have all lined up to trigger his massive release clause at the German club and land him in the winter transfer window.

