“He didn’t cause them any problems” – Pundit reveals he wasn’t impressed by 23-year-old Chelsea star in Leeds win

Sky Sports pundit Michael Dawson was left unimpressed by Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz's performance against Leeds United. The Blues won the match at Stamford Bridge by a scoreline of 1-0. Wesley Fofana, who returned to action after a lengthy injury lay-off, scored the only goal of the match from a corner.

The Blues finally won a league match after a barren run of five matches. While the result was certainly a much welcome one for Graham Potter's side, Dawson was not convinced with Havertz's performance.

He told Sky Sports News:

“Kai Havertz, he’s not a number nine… He doesn’t want to stay between the sticks… He just roams, and he didn’t cause them any problems.”

Havertz took only one shot on target, completed and attempted zero dribbles, and completed one cross during the match against Leeds United.

The former Bayer Leverkusen star, who was an important player for Chelsea during the initial days of his career at the club, has struggled for form in recent times.

In 32 matches this season, Havertz has scored only six goals and has provided one assist. Since his arrival at Stamford Bridge in 2020, the German international has scored 29 goals and has provided 15 assists in 124 matches for the west Londoners.

The Blues, meanwhile, remained in 10th spot despite their win. They currently have 34 points on the board after 25 league games.

Chelsea boss Graham Potter reacted to the much-welcome win against Leeds United

Chelsea's recent lack of form has seen the pressure pile on Graham Potter's position as the manager. The win against Leeds United was a temporary relief not only for Potter, but for the entire club.

Potter acknowledged and told the media after the game that the team deserved the win after suffering so much. Speaking after the game, Potter said (via the Guardian):

“It’s a nice three points and an important three points, It’s good for confidence and morale. The boys have been suffering because they care – they really do – and our supporters have been suffering as well. It’s been a tough period so the win gives us a chance to recover and prepare for a massive game on Tuesday.”

The Blues are set to take on Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League in their next game. Potter's side lost the first leg at Signal Iduna Park by a scoreline of 1-0.

