“He didn’t do what he did against City” - Real Madrid boss explains Mbappe’s underwhelming Champions League performance against Atletico Madrid 

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti feels Kylian Mbappe couldn't replicate the Manchester City heroics against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Ad

The derby rivals faced off in the first leg of the quarterfinals this week, with Los Blancos winning it 2-1 at home. Rodrygo and Brahim Diaz were the goalscorers, while Julian Alvarez's strike gives the Rojiblancos some hope for the return fixture.

Ancelotti's side were menacing on the night as they created several chances and ended up with 13 shots, including seven on target. But Mbappe was inexplicably underwhelming.

The Frenchman mustered just one shot on target and had zero crosses to his name. He only earned a rating of 6.9 on popular sports statistics platform, SofaScore.

Ad

Trending

It was seen as a massive drop in performance following a sensational hattrick against Manchester City in the previous round of the Champions League. The 26-year-old netted thrice at the Santiago Bernabeu as Real Madrid beat the English champions 3-1 and won the tie 6-3 on aggregate.

Ancelotti has now opened up on this, saying he is still happy with the summer signing. Speaking to the press ahead of their LaLiga clash with Rayo Vallecano, he said via Madrid Universal:

Ad

“Against Atleti he didn’t do what he did against City. On a general level he’s doing very well, we’re very happy with him. We have to keep in mind that he’s not always at his best."

“The season is demanding, it’s normal, especially in quality players, they have more ups and downs, it’s something genetic. He is doing very well. If we’re in the last 16 of the Champions League, it’s a lot because of him, he scored four goals in the play-offs," he added.

Ad

Kylian Mbappe will be looking to return among the goals tomorrow against Rayo Vallecano.

It's been a dream debut season for Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid

Regardless of his struggles against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, Kylian Mbappe is having a memorable debut season with Real Madrid. In 41 games so far, the Frenchman has struck 28 goals in all competitions.

Ad

He took no time to open his account with the side after signing from PSG as Mbappe announced his arrival with a goal on his competitive debut, coming against Atalanta in the UEFA Supercup, back in August.

The World Cup winner hasn't looked back ever since. He's also been a driving factor behind their La Liga and Champions League trophy push as Mbappe is proving his worth to the side.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback