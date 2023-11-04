“He didn’t even feel it until Silva told him” - Fans react as Manchester City star realises he lost his tooth during goal celebration in 6-1 win

Fans reacted on Twitter after Manchester City's resounding 6-1 triumph over Bournemouth on November 4, as Julian Alvarez unexpectedly lost a tooth.

Amidst the jubilation following City's second goal in the 33rd minute, Bernardo Silva drew attention to Alvarez's dental mishap. With a hand to his mouth and an expression of bewilderment, Alvarez's reaction hinted that the tooth's loss had only just happened.

Regardless, Manchester City's performance was remarkable as they showcased an aggressive front, netting six against the Cherries. Along with Silva's standout brace, Jeremy Doku, Manuel Akanji, Phil Foden, and Nathan Ake all found the back of the net. Doku incredibly provided four assists in the game.

Fan reactions on X (formerly Twitter), however, focused on Alvarez's lost tooth, with one fan noting:

“He didn’t even feel it until Silva told him”

Jeremy Doku's brilliance fuels Manchester City's dominance over Bournemouth

Saturday's match at the Etihad was, without doubt, a Jeremy Doku masterclass. Manchester City's 6-1 victory over Bournemouth showcased the Belgian winger's flair, inventiveness, and poise. Not only did he net a goal, but Doku also masterminded four assists, effectively dismantling the Cherries' defense.

The Premier League titleholders initiated their onslaught with vigor, yet they encountered a fortified Bournemouth backline at first. However, it was Doku's brilliance that broke the deadlock in the 30th minute. With a clever exchange with Rodri, the winger navigated into a prime scoring position and buried the opener with conviction.

The entire match began to unravel for the visitors, as goals began to come in quicker than they could defend. Merely three minutes later, Doku bewildered Bournemouth's defenders, cutting inside and delivering an impeccable pass to Bernardo Silva for City's second.

Though his subsequent long-range effort seemed off-target, a fortuitous deflection off Manuel Akanji sealed another goal for the champions in the 37th minute. Even as City's energy appeared to wane after half-time, Doku's enthusiasm remained undiminished. His synergy with Phil Foden, who came on as a substitute, led to City's fourth (64'), as he set up the English star for a sublime finish.

Following a consolation goal by Bournemouth's Luis Sinisterra (74'), Doku orchestrated another, serving Silva for his chipped finish (83').

However, the spotlight for creating assists wasn't solely fixated on Doku. Subsequent to his introduction from the bench, Oscar Bobb made an immediate impact. He provided a pinpoint cross for Nathan Ake, who sealed the scoreline with a decisive header.