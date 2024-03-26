“He didn’t even know they were playing us” - Declan Rice says Manchester City star was unaware of upcoming Arsenal clash until recent chat 

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has revealed that Manchester City counterpart John Stones was unaware that their sides are set to face each other next. The Gunners and the Cityzens will face each other in the Premier League on Sunday (March 31) with only one point between them as the season reaches its closing stages.

The signing of England international Rice has been nothing short of transformational for Arsenal, with the former West Ham United captain providing great quality in midfield. The 25-year-old has already contributed with six goals and five assists in 28 league appearances for the Gunners.

Declan Rice spoke with Telegraph Sport while on duty with the English national team, revealing that he tried to talk with Manchester City man John Stones about their upcoming clash. The midfielder said that Stones had no idea that both sides were due to face, highlighting his tendency to take things one game at a time.

"Last week I saw John Stones... He didn't even know they were playing us [Arsenal] next! I said, 'Big game next!' John said, 'Who are you playing?' I said, 'We got you lot!' John said, 'Oh... yeah!' He likes to take one game at a time, I get that."

Both Rice and Stones were in action for the Three Lions as they suffered defeat at the hands of Brazil in a friendly meeting at Wembley Stadium. They will likely both feature for their country once more in the second of their friendlies, against Belgium.

Rice was part of the Gunners side that defeated Guardiola's team 1-0 in their first league encounter earlier in the season and his side will look to do the double over their rivals on Sunday.

Manchester City receive injury boost ahead of Arsenal clash

Manchester City have received a timely boost ahead of their crunch league clash with Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium. The Cityzens hope to have captain and England international Kyle Walker fit for the clash on Sunday despite his injury scare.

Walker was substituted in the first half of England side's clash against Brazil last week with an apparent hamstring injury. He injured himself while running back to make a last-ditch clearance off a goal-bound attempt from Vinicius Jr and was replaced by Ezri Konsa in the 20th minute.

Sky Sports reports that the injury to the 33-year-old is considered to be not too serious and a tight hamstring instead of a strain. The experienced defender will look to start for the Cityzens in the top-of-the-table clash this weekend.