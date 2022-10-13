"He didn’t feel it" - Thierry Henry explains why Timo Werner did not shine at Chelsea

Explaining why Timo Werner did not thrive at Chelsea, Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has claimed that the German might not have felt much love in west London.

The Blues signed Werner from RB Leipzig for a £47.5 million fee in July 2020. Over the next couple of seasons, he appeared in 89 games for the Londoners across competitions, scoring only 23 times.

Over the summer, Chelsea transferred him back to Leipzig, selling him permanently for £25 million. The player has since rediscovered his lethal touch, netting seven times in 13 appearances across competitions.

On CBS Sports, Henry shed light on Werner’s lackluster spell at Stamford Bridge, explaining why he might have failed to live up to his potential. The Frenchman said (via The Evening Standard):

"I will call it confidence. You have players who don’t care if you put your arm around them. They will come, execute and leave. Then you have some players that need to feel the love. They need to feel maybe that they are going to play for 90 minutes."

Henry added:

“He rushed it trying to do something, overthinking it and overdoing it. I saw it before, he was calm before and he is calm again. Maybe he would have shot because people said he can’t score at Chelsea – it gives you confidence when you score again.”

He concluded by saying:

“Sometimes you go to some places, they don’t show you that love, I’m not saying he didn’t have it, but if he didn’t feel it like he felt it at Leipzig, then you aren’t going to be at your best and you won’t take the right decision.”

Chelsea star Reece James’ injury not as serious as feared

Chelsea right-back Reece James suffered a knee injury in Tuesday’s (October 11) 2-0 Champions League group stage victory over AC Milan. After the match, Blues coach Graham Potter had claimed 24-48 hours would be needed to get clarity on the Englishman’s injury.

Reece James @ReeceJames 🫶🏽 Fingers crossed it’s not a bad one 🤞🏾 Love for all the messages, I appreciate you all🫶🏽 Fingers crossed it’s not a bad one 🤞🏾 Love for all the messages, I appreciate you all 💙🫶🏽 https://t.co/2DvHS5r4lM

After initial scans, it has now been confirmed that James’ injury is not serious (via The Evening Standard). The player is set to go for further tests, but he reportedly feels confident about his swift recovery.

James is likely to miss Sunday’s (October 16) trip to Aston Villa but is expected to return in time for the bout against Manchester United on Saturday (October 22).

