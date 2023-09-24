“He didn’t play well just like his teammates” – Carlo Ancelotti defends Luka Modric after poor display in 3-1 Real Madrid loss to Atleti

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti defended Luka Modric from criticisms following Los Blancos' 3-1 loss against Atletico Madrid in the derby.

Ancelotti's team came out second best from the La Liga showdown at Wanda Metropolitano and their perfect start to the league campaign came to an end. Diego Simeone's side scored three headed goals as Alvaro Morata bagged a brace and Antoine Griezmann scored another. While Toni Kroos scored a stunner for the away side, it proved to be nothing more than a consolation.

Modric was replaced at half-time after failing to make a significant impact in the first 45 minutes. Reflecting on the Croatian's performance after the match, Ancelotti said (via Madrid Xtra on X):

"Modric's substitution? He didn't play well just like his teammates. Blaming him is crazy."

Morata (4') and Griezmann (18') gave Atletico an early two-goal cushion. Toni Kroos rifled one in from outside the box for Real Madrid in the 35th minute. Morata, however, scored yet again right after half-time (46') to seal a resounding win for Los Rojiblancos.

Los Blancos are now third in the league table with 15 points from six matches and trail league leaders Barcelona by a point. Atleti rose to fifth place and currently have 10 points from their opening five league games this season.

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric's game against Atletico Madrid by the numbers

Luka Modric was a part of Real Madrid's starting line-up for the clash against Atletico Madrid. The Croat was, in fact, the captain of the team for the highly-anticipated Madrid derby.

His stay on the pitch, though, lasted only 45 minutes. Modric completed 27 of his 31 attempted passes with an 87% accuracy. The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner successfully completed two long balls out of three attempts. However, he lost possession seven times in the first half.

As a team, Los Blancos failed to make an impactful mark during the Madrid derby. Modric's performance was also far from his usual high standards.

Ancelotti's side will return to action on September 27 as they take on Las Palmas in a La Liga home clash next.