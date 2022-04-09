"He didn’t sound good last night" - Neil Warnock criticizes Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel for his comments after Real Madrid defeat

Neil Warnock has criticized Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel for his comments following the Blues' defeat to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

Tuchel was majorly critical of his side's performance in the 3-1 quarter-final loss, deeming the first-half one of the worst he's seen from his players.

He told BT Sport:

"It is a heavy loss. It was one of the worst first halves that I saw from us here at Stamford Bridge. Individually and as a team it was by far not enough. It was far from our standards and then you lose games."

He was then asked whether the Champions League tie was still alive, to which he responded:

"No. Not at the moment, no. Why is it not alive? Because we have to find our level and I don’t know where it is."

Warnock delivered a damning verdict on Tuchel's interview stating that he sounded devoid of confidence.

Warnock told TalkSPORT (via Metro):

"That’s probably the worst I have heard from Tuchel in an interview since he has been at Chelsea. I didn’t sense that he believed that he could turn it around. I think the players have got to have the manager talking as if they can believe in him and I don’t think it was good vibe last night."

He continued,

"I know it’s 3-1 and it’s almost impossible but if you have seen these games turn on some silly coin and a goal early doors so you can’t just put the white flag up. He didn’t sound good last night."

Is Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel playing mind games to try and catch Real Madrid off guard?

Tuchel's side are on the brink of surrendering the Champions League

There is no doubting that Chelsea's loss to Madrid was demoralizing for the German coach.

His plan to pull off yet another result against Los Blancos was quickly diminished through Karim Benzema's fine first-half double.

The tie does seem like a difficult task to turn around, but the German manager has never really spoken in such a pessimistic manner in the past.

Tuchel is never one to give much away when it comes to his mindset in trying to outwit opposition.

It is not becoming of the former PSG boss to outright claim his side's place in the Champions League is done.

As Warnock alludes to, his interview was a very ominous one that wouldn't have instilled much confidence among Chelsea fans.

But perhaps the Blues manager is trying to get Madrid to rest on their laurels with the reverse leg to be played next Tuesday.

Carlo Ancelotti's men have rarely been on the losing side this season but when they have, it has come as a shock.

Perhaps Tuchel is getting into his squad to come out all guns blazing at the Bernabeu, with the La Liga leaders having envisioned a cautious and doubtful Chelsea team.

