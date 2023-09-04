“He didn’t speak to me for quite a few days” – Ex-Chelsea star Wayne Bridge opens up on row with Jose Mourinho in training

Former Chelsea star Wayne Bridge recently opened up about the time he had a row with Jose Mourinho. Bridge played under the Portuguese manager during his time at the Stamford Bridge club.

The defender recently made an appearance on the Peter crouch podcast. While Bridge lavished praise on Mourinho's qualities as a manager, he said that there were times when he thought that Mourinho was a little harsh. Speaking on the matter, Bridge said (via Daily Star):

"I always thought there were some things where I thought he was a little bit harsh. I always got on well with him, like he was great with me when I finished my career, but there were certain moments when I thought he was a bit harsh."

Bridge added:

"I lost it once in training and said something to him, I'm not one of those people who really loses my temper quickly, but my head was gone. There were moments when he was harsh, but there were moments when he was good to me!"

Jose Mourinho has always been a dividing personality. While there is no doubt about his tactical brilliance, many have often been skeptical of the Portuguese's outspoken nature.

Bridge, meanwhile, represented Chelsea 142 times during his career.

Jose Mourinho shares his verdict on Chelsea loanee Romelu Lukaku

Jose Mourinho's current club AS Roma have signed Romelu Lukaku on loan from Chelsea. Jose Mourinho recently shared his verdict on signing the Belgian forward from his former club.

Mourinho and Lukaku worked together at Manchester United. Speaking about the decision to bring Lukaku on loan from Stamford Bridge, Mourinho told the media about what he told Lukaku regarding Roma (via Football Italia):

“Nothing, just that he would be important for us.”

Lukaku has ample experience in Italian football as he was a key player for Inter Milan at one point in time. He made 132 appearances for the Nerazzuri, scoring 78 goals and providing 23 assists. If he can replicate the same caliber of form for Roma, it would be massive for Mourinho's side.