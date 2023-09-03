"He didn’t tell me, but he didn’t have to" - Jurgen Klopp provides fresh update on Mohamed Salah as Al Ittihad prepare new bid for Liverpool star

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has reiterated that Mohamed Salah will not leave Anfield this summer. He has added that the Egyptian has not spoken to him about any bids for his services and is concentrating on his job at the club.

Al Ittihad are determined to sign Salah before their deadline day later this week. The Saudi Pro League side had a bid of over £100 million rejected last week but are now preparing a new offer.

However, Liverpool have no plans of accepting it, and Klopp has once again reiterated the same. After the 3-0 Premier League win over Aston Villa on Sunday (September 3), the German said to Sky Sports (via TeamTalk):

"I never had any doubt about his (Salah's) commitment to this club. You can't imagine how much fuss the world has made but how calm we are with it. He is our player and wants to play here.

"He didn't tell me, but he didn't have to. He speaks with his training and performances and behaviour. We had meetings this week, and the meetings were not about what we did in the past; it was about what we will do in the future."

He added:

"Mo was with the players' (leadership) committee and had his moments where he was talking and it was nothing like 'by the way, this is only until next week' or whatever. Mo doesn't have to come into my office and tell me, 'By the way, boss... (I'm not going)'.

"For me, it wasn't a subject for one second, to be honest, besides the questions (from the outside). Nobody (at the club) came to me and told me something could happen or whatever, on Friday nothing. I'm pretty sure I would have got a call, but I didn't."

Mohamed Salah scored the third goal in the Reds' win on Sunday.

Al Ittihad have set sights on signing Liverpool star Mohamed Salah

Al Ittihad have signed Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante,\ and Jota this summer to bolster their squad. They also added Fabinho from Liverpool to partner him up with the former Chelsea star in midfield.

However, they're determined to sign another top player before the window closes as they aim to win the title once again this season. They edged out Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr to top spot last season and are hoping to do so again.

Nuno Santos side are third in the league after losing 4-3 to Al Hila, who were without their superstar signing Neymar, last week.

Former Sky Sports comemntator Richard Keys has said that Al Ittihad have a medical ready for Salah and are confident of luring the Liverpool star before the deadline.