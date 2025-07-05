"He didn’t understand a single word I said!” - Cole Palmer reveals what he told Estevao Willian after Chelsea beat Palmeiras 

Chelsea star Cole Palmer has revealed what he said to Palmeiras prodigy Estevao William after they won 2-1 against them in the FIFA Club World Cup quarter-final. The match on July 4 saw both Palmer and William score for their respective sides.

Cole Palmer scored the first goal of the game (16'), but Estevao Willian equalized in the second half (53'). However, an own goal from Agustin Giay (83') led Chelsea to a 2-1 win. The Blues will next face another Brazilian side, Fluminense, in the FIFA Club World Cup semi-finals. Following the quarter-final clash, Palmer and Willian swapped shirts and shared a conversation, especially since the Brazilian forward is set to join the Blues this summer.

According to GiveMeSport correspondent Ben Jacobs, Cole Palmer told Estevao Willian that they are excited for him to join them this summer. The Englishman revealed that Willian was unable to understand what he said due to the language problem and said:

"I just said we are excited for you to join, but he didn’t understand a single word I said!"

The quarter-final clash against Chelsea marked Estevao Willian's final game for Palmeiras before he moves to Stamford Bridge. The Blues signed the 18-year-old for a reported £52 million last year, with him choosing to stay at Palmeiras for another year.

Willian's performance last night vouched for his impressive form and talent, making him a great fit for Enzo Maresca's squad as they gear up for UEFA Champions League football once again.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca points out one key factor Estevao Willian should keep in mind ahead of joining the Blues

In the post-match press conference after Chelsea's 2-1 win over Palmeiras, Enzo Maresca waxed lyrical about Estevao Willian, whilst warning him about one key factor. He said (via The Guardian):

"You can see he is a huge talent. You can see he is a fantastic player. The only thing now is when you come from South America or another part of the world to Europe, you need to adapt. We are going to help him to adapt and first of all to enjoy football. We don’t have any doubt, as he is so good, that he is going to be an important player for Chelsea."

Willian contributed 12 goals and five assists in 37 outings across competitions in his last season at Palmeiras. He is expected to play an important role for the Blues next season, alongside Cole Palmer and Pedro Neto. It remains to be seen if he becomes a regular starter, given that he may take time to adapt at such a young age.

About the author Pratyasha Sarkar Pratyasha is a Pop Culture and a European Football writer for Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in English Literature, and has over 3 years of experience in the pop culture industry.



