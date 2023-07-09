"He didn’t want to apologise or anything" - Sergio Gomez rips into Manchester City teammate for incident in Euro U-21 final 

Sergi Gomez ripped into his Manchester City teammate Cole Palmer for his celebrations during the u-21 Euro final between Spain and England. The Three Lions secured a 1-0 win in the final.

Palmer's free-kick deflected off Liverpool's Curtis Jones to end up at the back of the net. Spain were the team with the more shots on target and also had a late penalty. However, James Trafford produced a heroic double save to help his team win the European championships.

After England had taken the lead, an on-field melee broke out due to their intense celebrations. Several back room staff were involved in the incident, too, with Palmer spotted celebrating passionately.

However, Gomez was unhappy with his Manchester City teammate's actions, telling Cadena SER (via The Daily Mail):

"It surprised me. He didn’t want to apologise or anything, like some of his other teammates. I don’t know, I would have celebrated it in a different way, and my teammates would have done it in a different way as well."

Further speaking about the England team, Gomez said:

"They (England) have the attitude they want to have. This is not the first time something like this has happened with this team.

"We have tried to represent our country in the best possible way and have the utmost respect for all our rivals. They wanted to celebrate it like this and also after the missed penalty."

Palmer, meanwhile, said on the same:

"I was a bit frustrated because the game, well, the way they were going down and screaming and stuff. So obviously when I scored, I just, the celebration might have been a bit over-the-top, but I'm just happy."

A look into Manchester City star Sergio Gomez's career

Sergio Gomez, 22, plays as a left-back. He has made 23 appearances for Manchester City, registering an assist.

The youngster has played for the youth academies of La Liga giants Barcelona and Bundesliga mainstays Borussia Dortmund. He started his career at Barcelona before moving to Dortmund.

Gomez has also played for clubs like SD Huesca and RSC Anderlecht. The player has started being a regular at Manchester City's team recently. After an impressive U-21 Euro campaign, he can be expected to become a more prominent figure in the side.

