"He is the difference" - Ian Wright lauds 'unbelievable' Arsenal superstar after 3-0 Bournemouth win 

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has lauded superstar midfielder Declan Rice for his impeccable performance in the Gunners' 3-0 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League (May 4).

The Englishman moved from West Ham United to the Emirates for £100 million plus add-ons at the start of the 2023-24 season and has had an instant impact at the club.

He has become the perfect midfield partner that manager Mikel Arteta desired to have next to club captain Martin Odegaard. With his unbelievable passing range, thunderous long shots, strong tackling, athleticism and determination, he is the ultimate complement to the Norwegian.

Rice is an integral member of Arteta's starting lineup and one of the most important cogs in Arsenal's title challenge. Wright recognized his importance in the squad, calling him the difference-maker.

On Match of the Day, the former English marksman said:

“He [Rice] is the difference for us, in respect of being able to play any of those positions in the midfield. He will find himself in any situation and he will be able to deal with this. He was all over the place... What Arsenal are doing is a lot down to this man. He has been unbelievable for Arsenal this season.”

Rice has made 49 appearances for the Gunners across all competitions. He has not only showcased the defensive prowess he was renowned for at West Ham, but has also shined in front of goal.

The 25-year-old has bagged seven goals and 10 assists, which is a testament to his true box-to-box nature and creative ability. He will be vital in the Gunners' title challenge against a formidable Manchester City side, as we enter the last knockings of the 2023-24 season.

Declan Rice 'fuming' at himself despite scoring in Arsenal's win over Bournemouth

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has admitted to 'fuming' at himself even though he netted in the Gunners' comfortable 3-0 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta's side consolidated their position at the top of the table, with goals from Bukayo Saka (45'), Leandro Trossard (70') and Rice (90+7').

However, Rice wasn't happy with his own performance, especially in the first half, admitting that he should have been more clinical in front of goal. Talking to TNT Sports, he said:

"I think you see it in the first-half, it was just domination, could have been four or five to be honest with you. I missed a sitter and was fuming to be honest. I couldn't let it go, I knew there was an opportunity for me to score."

But he went on to say that he was happy for his goal and assist, and for the huge result in the context of the Gunners' title challenge, adding:

"Even for my goal, I was back in my own half and I just sensed it, Bournemouth players around there, just kept going and going. Goal, assist and three points is what we needed. I'm delighted, it was a big result."

Rice will next be seen in action when Arsenal travel to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United in a mouth-watering Premier League clash on Sunday, May 12.