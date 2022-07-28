"He is different class" - Kevin Campbell heaps praise on Arsenal star

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has heaped praise on the Gunners' summer signing Gabriel Jesus.

The Brazilian international made his move to the Emirates from Premier League champions Manchester City in a deal worth a reported £45 million, as per The Mirror.

Gunners icon Kevin Campbell has hailed the new Arsenal number nine as a complete striker.

Campbell has claimed that Jesus has bits of himself, Ian Wright and Alexandre Lacazette in his game. He told The Highbury Squad.

“I think you would be right (on Jesus being a hybrid of Kevin Campbell and Ian Wright). The hold-up play and the link play, it’s Lacazette mark too."

Patrick Timmons @PatrickTimmons1 Gabriel Jesus on his celebration: ‘When we were kids, my Mom would be calling me all the time to find out where I was. If I didn’t pick up, she’d start calling all my friends. So when I score a goal now, even when she’s not in the stadium, I “pick up the phone” and talk to her’. Gabriel Jesus on his celebration: ‘When we were kids, my Mom would be calling me all the time to find out where I was. If I didn’t pick up, she’d start calling all my friends. So when I score a goal now, even when she’s not in the stadium, I “pick up the phone” and talk to her’. https://t.co/zm9D3gW8Y1

“Lacazette was good last season. But he is different class. Then you have got the hunting for space and the devastating finishing, then just harassing defenders. He has that as well."

Campbell has insisted that Jesus brings a whole new dimension to Arsenal's attack, courtesy of his unique skillset.

He added:

“He looks the complete striker. Do you know when the striker is a real problem? When they start kicking him. Everton handed out some hefty treatment and then Chelsea handed out hefty treatment. That’s when you know that your game is on track. They are trying to slow you down."

He further said:

“I think he has been a breath of fresh air. I hear, in the background that since he has been at the club, his attitude and the way he is has been a breath of fresh air to everybody. Leads by example.”

Can Gabriel Jesus help Arsenal get back to the top again?

Mikel Arteta has done a fine job at Arsenal so far by steadying the ship after a few turbulent years.

The Gunners narrowly missed out on the final Champions League spot last time out and it was largely due to a lack of a solid striker up front.

Gabriel Jesus formerly worked with Arteta at Manchester City when the Spaniard worked as an assistant to Pep Guardiola at the Etihad.

Arsenal @Arsenal



@GabrielJesus9 🥁 Introducing the Man of the Match…@GabrielJesus9 🥁 Introducing the Man of the Match… 🏆 @GabrielJesus9 https://t.co/ymMNZahXM2

Hence, the Arsenal manager already knows the player inside out and it should take less time for the Brazilian to adapt under him.

Jesus has been quite lively for the Gunners during the pre-season, having scored four goals in four games.

He bagged a brace on his debut against Nurnberg and scored once against Everton and Chelsea respectively.

The early signs are quite promising but we will have to wait and see how the 25-year-old fares when the season starts.

