“He is very different to Jesus” – William Gallas warns Arsenal against launching move to sign long-term transfer target

Dusan Vlahovic has reportedly once again been linked with a move to Arsenal. The Serbian hasn't been at his best since joining Juventus from Fiorentina in January 2022.

Former Arsenal defender William Gallas, however, is not sure Vlahovic will fit well into Mikel Arteta's system as he compared the striker to Gabriel Jesus.

Jesus has been phenomenal for the Gunners since joining the club in the summer from Manchester City. He has scored five goals and provided seven assists in 20 games across competitions. His link-up play has been key to how Arteta's side have set up this season.

However, he sustained a knee injury while on international duty with Brazil during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He has undergone surgery and will be out for around three months.

Hence, the Gunners will need a new striker and Vlahovic's name has come up as a potential new signing.

Gallas, however, opined that the Serbian is different from Jesus and doesn't possess the same link-up abilities as him. He told Genting Casino:

"Vlahovic will only be a good signing if he fits Arteta’ system. He is very different to Jesus, as Jesus moves around a lot more, making the football good to watch. Jesus is not afraid to play and helps out his teammates. I’m not sure if Vlahovic can do the same."

Vlahovic was highly linked with the north London side in January but he chose to move to Juventus. He has registered seven goals and two assists in 15 games across competitions this season.

Another player who has been linked with the Gunners is Atletico Madrid attacker Joao Felix. Gallas believes the Portuguese will be a good fit for the Gunners. However, he noted that they already have Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli as wide players.

He said:

"Joao Felix could certainly be a good fit for Arsenal. However, you already have Saka on one side and Martinelli on the other. They are both on fire, and Arsenal probably do not need them at the moment."

William Gallas spoke about him being compared with Arsenal star William Saliba

William Saliba has been a reliable defender for Arsenal so far this season since returning from Marseille. When quizzed about whether he finds similarities between himself and Saliba, Gallas said:

"William Saliba does not remind me of myself. He reminds me of Rio Ferdinand and has the same style as him. He is still young and can still improve. It is in his hands; if he works hard to reach the highest level possible, he can do it. He has to train with players who are World Class, as he will learn a lot."

He added:

"He had a great first part of the season, and although he did not play at the World Cup, he will be fresh for Arsenal. He also would have learnt a lot from Varane."

Saliba has helped the Gunners keep six clean sheets in 14 Premier League matches as they sit at the top of the table.

