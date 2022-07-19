"He would be a very different option" - Noel Whelan urges Arsenal to sign £40m-rated Premier League star

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has said that Southampton right-back Kyle Walker-Peters would be a fine addition at Arsenal.

Walker-Peters, who has three years left on his current deal, has emerged as a notable wing-back in the Premier League in the last two campaigns. Last season, he featured in 37 games for the Saints, registering two goals and four assists.

A pacy and versatile wing-back with a knack for bombarding into the opposition penalty box, Walker-Peters is on the radar of Arsenal, Manchester United and Everton (via The Sun). Southampton have slapped a £40 million price tag on the 25-year-old.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said:

"(Mikel) Arteta likes his wing-backs to be nice and high, full of energy – that's what he wants. Walker-Peters would certainly add that – down the left or the right-hand side. He has got loads of pace, and he's comfortable with the ball at his feet in a number of positions."

He added:

"(Takehiro) Tomiyasu, for me, is one of the better defenders in the league. I've not seen many skin him or beat him one-on-one – but Walker-Peters would be a very different option going forward. He has had his problems with injuries too, so bringing in another player would really give that squad some healthy competition for places."

Walker Peters rose through the ranks at Tottenham Hotspur and joined Southampton in the summer of 2020 after an one-year loan spell. He has made 82 appearances for the Saints across competitions, scoring two goals and providing seven assists.

Gabriel Agbonlahor claims Arsenal need more signings this summer

Former Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor has said that the Gunners require more quality players to help them secure a UEFA Champions League spot next season. Speaking on talkSPORT, he said:

"For Arsenal, it’s a big statement signing Gabriel Jesus, but still, they need more work. There's talk of (Oleksandr) Zinchenko, who I think will be a great signing, a great addition. He's versatile, but maybe they need another right-sided winger as back-up to Bukayo Saka because Nicolas Pepe has not done it."

He continued:

"These teams know that they need to keep improving their squad because it's going to get harder and harder to challenge for the top four. Arsenal don't want to be cut adrift. They want to bring in top, top players because Spurs are doing the same. Spurs have had a great window, so it’s going to be even harder this season to get that top four."

The Gunners will open their 2022-23 Premier League campaign at Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace on August 5.

