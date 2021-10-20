“He is not a dirty player” - Robertson admits he has sympathy for Griezmann after Frenchman’s sending off in Liverpool win

Antoine Griezmann picked up a red card during the Champions League clash between Atletico Madrid and Liverpool last night. Reds defender Andy Robertson has expressed sympathy for the Frenchman, who he says isn't a dirty player.

The Englishman said after the game:

"The red card, you can have a little bit of sympathy for them because Griezmann has been in the game long enough and he's not a dirty player.

"I don't think he saw Bobby coming," he added. "But when your foot is that high and you catch somebody in the face, I think the referee's hand has been forced and he needs to send him off at that moment."

Andy Robertson also commented on another controversial incident from the game. Atletico Madrid were awarded a late spot kick as Diogo Jota appeared to push Jose Gimenez inside the box. But the referee overturned the decision after consulting the side screen. Robertson believes it was the right call, even though it could've gone against Liverpool.

"The incidents look similar, and I think that's why the referee gave it because he gave ours a minute or two before that," he explained.

"They look similar, but when you go over to the monitor you see there's very minimal touch and the defender goes down pretty easily at the back post," he added. "He's definitely trying to buy a penalty. But fair play to the referee for standing strong. He could easily have just given it with the crowd up and I think it was the right call. But it could have gone against us."

Liverpool earned a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano

It proved to be an intense clash as Liverpool and Atletico Madrid locked horns in their third Champions League game of the season. Both sides produced their best but the Reds held their nerves to secure a narrow 3-2 victory thanks to a Mohamed Salah brace and a Naby Keita effort.

Following that result, Liverpool maintained their spot at the top of Group B with nine points from three games. Jurgen Klopp's men are also doing well domestically as they currently rank second in the Premier League table, having claimed 18 points from their games so far.

