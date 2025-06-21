"He disappears in games" - Chelsea hero calls out Cole Palmer after 3-1 loss to Flamengo

Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel has called out Cole Palmer for going missing during large periods of games. He has urged the Englishman to find a way to deliver in big moments.

Ad

Speaking on DAZN after Chelsea's 3-1 loss to Flamengo at the Club World Cup (June 20), Mikel called for Enzo Maresca to help Palmer navigate certain situations better. He also hoped the former Manchester City star would improve his link-up play with new signing Liam Delap. Mikel said (via METRO):

"It is a bit worrying. Cole is a fantastic player, everything goes through him but sometimes he disappears in games where you don't see him and that has happened again. But he needs to know that he is now a marked man. You will play against teams and they will know if you take out Cole Palmer, you can nullify the way they play."

Ad

Trending

"So he needs to find a different way. Maybe the manager needs to help him in terms of navigating games and opponents. Maybe try to free him, give him more space. If he plays well, we play well, so I hope the combination between him and [Liam] Delap will get better. So [I am] a little bit worried but Cole is a fantastic player and will hopefully continue to develop."

Ad

Chelsea took the lead in the Club World Cup clash against Flamengo after Pedro Neto (13') scored the lone goal of the first half. However, the Brazilian side roared back in the second half to seal a stunning 3-1 win.

"This is the Cole that we expect" - Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca spoke about Cole Palmer earlier this week and said he was happy that the Englishman was taking responsibility on the pitch. The Italian said (via ESPN):

Ad

"I had a conversation with Cole [today] and I said to him that I really like the way he was in terms of taking responsibility, taking the initiative on the ball. He was trying even on our side to receive the ball, trying to go one versus one against the player. This is the Cole that we expect."

Chelsea take on Tunisian champions ES Tunis in a winner-take-all final group stage clash on Tuesday, June 24. The winner will join Flamengo in the Round of 16 of the FIFA Club World Cup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More