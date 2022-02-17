“He doesn’t bulls**t around” – Liverpool fans hail ‘solid and always focused’ player for ‘colossal’ display against Inter Milan

Liverpool fans are proud of the performance put in by young centre-back Ibrahima Konate against Inter Milan in their Champions League Round of 16 clash on Wednesday.
Jurgen Klopp decided to start Konate ahead of regular centre-back Joel Matip and it worked out brilliantly. The 22-year-old defender was instrumental alongside Virgil van Dijk in keeping a clean sheet at the San Siro.
Konate made a game-changing interception in the first half. He blocked an incoming cross from Denzel Dumfries, with Edin Dzeko lurking behind him to tap the ball home. In total, the Frenchman made four interceptions, two tackles and blocked two shots in the 90 minutes play at the San Siro.
Liverpool fans lauded the young defender on Twitter, with many believing he would have a similar impact for the club as Van Dijk in the future.
Liverpool secured a hard-fought 2-0 win over Inter Milan on Wednesday night. Second-half goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah were enough for the Reds to take the lead in the tie. The second leg will now be played on 8 March at Anfield.
Ibrahima Konate, meanwhile, arrived at Liverpool in the 2021 summer transfer window from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig for a fee of £36 million. The defender has so far made 15 appearances this season, with the Reds winning 12 of those matches. This included a famous 5-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford.
With Konate just 22 years old, Jurgen Klopp is giving him enough game time to develop rather than throwing him into the starting XI at every given opportunity. Konate could be seen as the long-term partner to Virgil van Dijk at the heart of Liverpool's defense.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has given regular game time to youngsters this season
Ibrahima Konate is not the only youngster to have had regular game time under Jurgen Klopp. The likes of Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones, Neco Williams and Caoimhin Kelleher have all featured quite regularly for the Reds this season.
Kelleher has been used as the domestic cup goalkeeper by Jurgen Klopp this season. The 54-year-old tactician has confirmed that the 23-year-old shot-stopper will start ahead of Alisson Becker in the Carabao Cup final.
The Reds take on Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final on 27 February at Wembley Stadium.