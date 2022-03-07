“He doesn’t’ create problems” – Stan Collymore urges Liverpool to make ‘cheeky low-ball offer’ to sign former player

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore is of the view that the Reds should try and re-sign Georginio Wijnaldum from Paris Saint-Germain [PSG] for a cheap deal in the summer.

Wijnaldum established himself as a key player for Jurgen Klopp's side after joining them from Newcastle United for around £25m in 2016. He made 237 appearances across all competitions for the Anfield outfit and helped them win the Premier League, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup.

However, Wijnaldum put an end to his five-year association with the Reds last summer, joining PSG on a free transfer. The move, though, has not gone according to plan for the midfielder, who has had a tough time in Paris so far.

Collymore has now urged Liverpool to try and bring Wijnaldum back to Merseyside for a cheap deal. The former Reds frontman feels the Dutchman would aid Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones' development. He was quoted as saying by The Mirror:

“Wijnaldum is having a proper wobbler at Paris Saint-Germain and, despite the fact he’s earning a king’s ransom, if I were Jurgen Klopp I’d chance my arm with a cheeky low-ball offer to try to get him back to Liverpool. He’s 32 in November, the same age as Jordan Henderson and four years younger than James Milner, and he’d be a great player for the youngsters at Anfield such as Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones to learn from, too."

“I’m not usually a fan of going back but if there’s a cheap deal to be done, my old club could still be getting a proper, top-level performer. If Liverpool are serious then having Milner, Henderson and Wijnaldum around that midfield for another 12 or 24 months could not only help Jones and Elliott but it would also crucially get an extra body into the area as well."

Collymore pointed out how Wijnaldum is a good professional and is unlikely to cause problems in the dressing room. He said:

“He knows the way they play, he knows the manager well, he knows the dressing-room well, and if PSG would say, ‘Look, we’ll get him off the wage bill for free or even £5million or £8m’, you’d take him. He’s generally a good pro, he doesn’t create problems.”

Wijnaldum has played 29 matches across all competitions for PSG so far this term. He has scored three goals and provided two assists in the process.

Aston Villa monitoring former Liverpool star Georginio Wijnaldum

According to reports, Aston Villa are keeping tabs on Georginio Wijnaldum's situation at PSG. The 31-year-old has a contract with the Parisians until the summer of 2024, but could be allowed to leave the club for £21m.

It is worth noting that former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard is currently in charge of Villa. The Englishman has already signed a former Reds star in the shape of Philippe Coutinho and could do the same with Wijnaldum.

