"He doesn’t get enough praise" - Pundit claims Arsenal star would be up for Ballon d'Or award if he played for Real Madrid or Barcelona

Sky Sports pundit Jay Bothroyd has claimed that Arsenal star Bukayo Saka would be considered for the prestigious Ballon d'Or award if he played for Real Madrid or Barcelona.

Saka has been one of the most impressive players in the Premier League this campaign, playing a key role for Mikel Arteta's side.

However, Bothroyd believes that the England international does not get enough credit because he plays for Arsenal.

The former England international claimed that Saka would have been considered a Ballon d'Or candidate if he represented more renowned clubs like Real Madrid or Barcelona. Bothroyd told Sky Sports, as quoted by the Sport Bible:

"Saka is one of the best wingers in the world. Let’s get it right. He doesn’t get enough praise. If he was playing for Real Madrid or Barcelona, he would be up for Ballon d’Or awards."

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Is Bukayo Saka the best Arsenal player since Thierry Henry? 🤔 Is Bukayo Saka the best Arsenal player since Thierry Henry? 🤔 https://t.co/RqeYBbbLSy

Bothroyd added that Saka has been a difference maker for Mikel Arteta's side on a consistent basis this campaign.

The Sky Sports pundit insisted that the England international made a big impact in the Gunners' 4-0 win against Everton on Wednesday night. He added:

“He has been fantastic this year. He’s such a young player as well but he’s Arsenal’s talisman and he’s made a big, big difference today.”

Saka scored the opener for the Gunners against Everton on Wednesday night in the 40th minute of the match and was a live-wire throughout the contest.

The 21-year-old also provided an assist to help the north London giants secure a 4-0 win and send them five points clear of Manchester City at the top.

Saka has now scored 11 goals and has provided 9 assists in 33 matches across competitions this season for the Gunners.

Piers Morgan believes Mikel Arteta's Arsenal squad is the best since the Invincibles

Renowned British broadcaster and Arsenal fan Piers Morgan recently claimed that Mikel Arteta's side is the best the north Londoners have had since the Invincibles.

Morgan believes this is the best bunch of players the Gunners have had since their 2003-04 Premier League-winning campaign. He told talkSPORT:

"The media are loving the way Arsenal are playing. We got spoilt in the first eight years under Wenger in the way they played. I think this is the best quality of football and best squad we’ve had since the Invincibles days. Are we going to win the league? We’ll see, but there are only 13 games left. Our next four games are relatively easy, and I say that not taking games lightly. If City were to trip up and we go eight points clear … I’ll leave the rest to you."

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan Arsenal have so many exciting players, but this guy’s rapidly emerging as Top Gunner. What a star. @BukayoSaka87 Arsenal have so many exciting players, but this guy’s rapidly emerging as Top Gunner. What a star. @BukayoSaka87 🔥🔥 https://t.co/NlPrpRYGZI

He added:

“My argument for the last 18 years has been there have been so many weak links in the team. You’d see Arsenal go out against the bigger clubs: Chelsea, United, City, whatever. There were always weaknesses in those starting XIs. I don’t see any weaknesses now. I just see a mixture of youth and experience, players who’ve got the right attitude now.”

Following their win against Everton on Wednesday night, Arsenal have now picked up 60 points from 25 games.

The Gunners return to Premier League action against Bournemouth on Saturday (March 4).

Poll : 0 votes