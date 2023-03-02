"I don't see any weaknesses now" - Piers Morgan believes Mikel Arteta's Arsenal squad is the best since the Invincibles

Renowned British broadcaster Piers Morgan has said that the Arsenal squad do not have any weaknesses at the moment, claiming that Mikel Arteta’s men are the best since 'The Invincibles'.

Arteta’s men have played an exhilarating brand of football in the Premier League this season. They have amassed 60 points from 25 games, carving up a five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City at the top. With 13 games to go, Gunners fans are hopeful of seeing their team win the Premier League for the first time since 2004.

In their previous title-winning campaign, the north Londoners won 26 games and drew 12, not tasting a single defeat. The batch of 2003-04 is aptly dubbed 'The Invincibles'. Morgan, who's a Gunner through and through, reckons that the current crop of players is the best bunch since then.

Arsenal @Arsenal An 11th goal of the season for our number 11 An 11th goal of the season for our number 11 😍 https://t.co/ExGScXqq8A

On talkSPORT, Morgan said:

“The media are loving the way Arsenal are playing. We got spoilt in the first eight years under Wenger in the way they played. I think this is the best quality of football and best squad we’ve had since the Invincibles days.

“Are we going to win the league? We’ll see, but there are only 13 games left. Our next four games are relatively easy, and I say that not taking games lightly. If City were to trip up and we go eight points clear … I’ll leave the rest to you.”

Morgan continued:

“My argument for the last 18 years has been there have been so many weak links in the team. You’d see Arsenal go out against the bigger clubs: Chelsea, United, City, whatever. There were always weaknesses in those starting XIs. I don’t see any weaknesses now. I just see a mixture of youth and experience, players who’ve got the right attitude now.”

Mogan's comments came after Arteta's outfit picked up an emphatic 4-0 win over Everton on Wednesday (March 1) night. They will return to Premier League action against Bournemouth on Saturday (March 4).

Bukayo Saka’s stunning goal inspired Arsenal to massive win over Everton

Mikel Arteta’s men found it difficult to take the fight to Sean Dyche’s Everton for most of the first half on Thursday. Chances were at a premium, with Everton looking determined to keep the Gunners out of dangerous areas.

The game turned on its head in the 40th minute, though, when Bukayo Saka produced a moment of magic to break the deadlock. Receiving the ball from Oleksandr Zinchenko, the Englishman put his boot through the ball from a tight angle and found the roof of the net.

The goal shifted the momentum towards Arsenal, and it stayed there for the remainder of the game.

Six minutes after opening the scoring, Saka set up Gabriel Martinelli for the Arsenal's second of the night. Martin Odegaard and Martinelli scored in the second half to round up a convincing win.

Had Saka not shown the bravado to take matters into his own hands, Arsenal might have found it difficult to secure such an encouraging result.

