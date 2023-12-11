“He doesn’t get too involved in the build-up play which I like” - David Seaman wants Arsenal to sign 27-year-old star in January

Former Arsenal and England goalkeeper David Seaman has urged the Gunners to make a move for Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins in January. The England international has been in red-hot form this season for Unai Emery's side. He led the line as his side beat the north London giants 1-0 at Villa Park on Saturday, December 9.

Seaman has urged Arsenal to make a move for Watkins in January to bolster Mikel Arteta's side. The former England keeper claimed that he is a big fan of the former Brentford striker who is more like a traditional forward, unlike Gabriel Jesus.

Seaman reckons that while Jesus helps the Gunners in the build-up, he is not a big goal threat. He insisted that adding a natural goalscorer is a necessity for Arsenal if they have to win the Premier League title.

On his podcast, Seaman Says, he said, as quoted by Metro:

"[Watkins] is a good shout. Yeah, because he’s a box striker. He doesn’t get too involved in the build-up play which I like. ‘I sometimes see Jesus too far out, and I’m like: ‘No, get back in the middle!’ It’s something everyone is talking about, getting a new striker would boost the team.'"

Arsenal Mikel Arteta also heaped praise on the Aston Villa star before his side's trip to Villa Park, saying, as quoted by Metro:

"He’s been tremendously consistent over the last few years. He is a real threat. Like all other strikers, don’t give him the ball in the box! That’s his main quality."

Watkins has scored 13 goals and provided eight assists in 23 games across competitions for Aston Villa this season. Gabriel Jesus, on the other hand, has just six goals and three assists to his name in 16 games across competitions.

Tony Adams slams Arsenal fullback Oleksandr Zinchenko after Aston Villa defeat

Arsenal legend Tony Adams has raised questions about Oleksandr Zinchenko's defensive capabilities following the Gunners' 1-0 loss against Aston Villa. The former England defender claimed that the Ukrainian fullback leaves the north London side vulnerable down the left flank.

Adams pointed out that Zinchenko provides the Gunners a lot by cutting inside and creating an extra passing option in midfield. He also joked that every other Arsenal player plays at left-back apart from the former Manchester City star.

However, he highlighted that Zinchenko leaves too much space down the left channel which is exploited by the opposition. He told Premier League Productions, as quoted by HITC Sport:

“Zinchenko is a great positive player for us. In possession of the ball, he can be such a strength. He pops inside. We were laughing off air. Everyone is playing at left-back, other than Zinchenko. There is a massive channel that is vacated by him playing inside all the time. But he can be a complete weakness.”

Zinchenko joined the Gunners in 2022 in a reported £30 million deal from Manchester City. He has so far played 54 games for Mikel Arteta's side, scoring twice and providing two assists.