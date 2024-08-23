"He doesn’t get past his opponent" - Pundit doesn't want Arsenal to sign Chelsea star Raheem Sterling amid recent transfer rumors

Pundit Martin Keown does not want his former side, Arsenal, to sign Chelsea attacker Raheem Sterling. The Englishman has been linked with a move to north London after manager Mikel Arteta praised the winger.

Speaking to Talksport, Keown shared his thoughts on the proposed move.

"No. I don’t think I would (take him at Arsenal). I don’t think I would at this stage," said Keown.

He admitted that he rates the 29-year-old Sterling, but said that his best attributes are off the ball.

“I do rate this guy, though, as a very good player. But I think, when he was playing for Man City, he does his best work when he runs off the ball," the former Highbury great said.

Trending

The 58-year-old lauded Pep for the work he did with Sterling but said that the Chelsea forward doesn't get past his opponents.

“When he has the ball at his feet, he does too much and he doesn’t get past his opponent. When you look at what Pep did (with) him, it was all off-the-ball movement,” Keown shared.

Keown's former side have been active in the transfer window so far. They signed Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna while David Raya's loan was made permanent. Real Sociedad’s Mikel Merino is also on the verge of being signed by the Premier League side.

Arsenal boss Arteta has 'strong feelings' about Chelsea attacker Sterling

Raheem Sterling was part of the Manchester City squad when Arteta was honing his management skills under Pep Guardiola.

The former Everton midfielder played down the links between the Gunners and Sterling in his pre-match press conference on Friday, August 23.

"No, but I can talk about my time with Raheem," said Arteta.

He reminisced about the time with Sterling and spoke about their relationship together.

"It was exceptional, we built a really strong relationship together. He was unbelievable at the time we were together and he taught me a lot as well," said the Arsenal boss. "About individuals, how they play and how we give them support and help them. He’s someone I have a really strong feeling about.”

Chelsea have made no secret of their desire to part ways with Raheem Sterling. Manager Enzo Maresca left the Englishman out of his matchday squad in their loss to Manchester City and indicated that he could leave. The Blues handed Sterling's jersey number - 7 - to Pedro Neto, one of their new signings of the summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback