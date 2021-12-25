“He doesn’t get the recognition he deserves” – David Seaman on Liverpool star who does it ‘all the time’ 

Former Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman has claimed that Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah does not get the credit and recognition he deserves.

Seaman held an unofficial award ceremony on his podcast where he awarded Mohamed Salah the player of the year for 2021. The 58-year-old is impressed by the Liverpool winger's consistency but claims he does not get credit for his game.

Speaking on his Seaman Says podcast (via HITC), Seaman said:

"Next up is Player of the Year. For me, one person stands out above everybody else, and that’s Salah. He’s just done it all the time hasn’t he? And he doesn’t get the recognition he deserves."

Mohamed Salah has been Liverpool's talisman for a number of years now. The 29-year-old winger has been one of the Premier League's best players this season. As things stand, Mohamed Salah has scored 15 goals and assisted a further nine times in 18 league outings this season. The Egyptian superstar is also currently the top goalscorer in the Premier League.

Mohamed Salah has also scored 7 goals in the Champions League.

Salah failed to make a goal contribution for only the second time in the league this season during Liverpool's 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur. The last time that happened was back in August against Burnley.

Mohamed Salah is currently leading Liverpool's title challenge against Manchester City and Chelsea. As things stand, the Reds are three points behind league leaders Manchester City but also sit three points clear of third-placed Chelsea.

Seaman also recognized Thomas Tuchel as manager of the year while Edouard Mendy was given the goalkeeper of the year award.

Mohamed Salah is yet to sign a new contract with Liverpool

Despite being one of their most important players, Liverpool and Salah are yet to agree on a new long-term contract. The 29-year-old winger's contract is coming to an end in 18 months time and thus far there have been no reports of an extension.

According to reports, Mohamed Salah has asked for a massive pay rise of £500,000 a week, a sum that would make him Liverpool's highest paid player.

It is worth noting that Liverpool have already offered contracts to various first-team stars during the summer. The likes of Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold have all agreed new long-term deals with the six-time Champions League winners.

