“He doesn’t have the intensity anymore” - Emile Heskey names club that would fit Lionel Messi if he leaves Inter Miami

Emile Heskey has told Lionel Messi that Barcelona is the natural fit for him if he is to leave Inter Miami. He believes that the Argentine superstar does not have the intensity to play in the Premier League, but suggested that a move back to Ligue1 would also do well.

Ad

Speaking to BestBettingSites, Heskey said that a move to the Premier League would not be ideal as only the top four clubs could afford him, but none of them suit his style. He added that Barcelona should be the only club for him in Spain as he cannot join another side there and said (via GOAL):

"I’m sure all of the Premier League sides will be interested in taking Lionel Messi on loan from Inter Miami. The explosion in shirt sales and marketing would be incredible. We never saw Inter Miami shirts outside of Miami before he arrived, now they’re everywhere. He has a crazy impact."

Ad

Trending

"In terms of football, the only ones who could accommodate him are the top four, but none of them will play a style that will allow him to take it easy throughout a game. He doesn’t have that intensity anymore. If he wants to go back then probably France would suit him, because I think Italy is too intense. But I think Spain, and Barcelona, is the natural fit. He can’t go anywhere else, can he?"

Ad

Lionel Messi has not signed a new contract with Inter Miami and is now in the final months of his current deal. He will be a free agent in December, and reports suggested he was open to a loan move to a stronger league to prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Lionel Messi closer to signing new Inter Miami contract than leaving

Lionel Messi is close to an agreement with Inter Miami, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic. The journalist has reported that the two sides are keen on extending the deal, with co-owner Jorge Mas telling ESPN that he wants the Argentine superstar at the club when they move to the new stadium, Freedom Park, in 2026. He said:

Ad

"I previously said that my wish, my dream would be for the number 10 to inaugurate our new stadium in March. This is a decision that rests on Messi. We wish for Messi to finish his career here. I said a few months ago that we should have news in the summer about that but hopefully it will be as soon as possible."

AFC Champions League winners Al-Ahli are keen on signing Lionel Messi, and are keeping tabs on his contract situation. Al-Hilal have also been linked with the Barcelona legend since 2023, when he was leaving PSG following the expiry of his contract.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More