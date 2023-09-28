"He doesn’t know his best team" - Paul Merson believes Pochettino has the same problems that his predecessors had at Chelsea 

Arsenal legend Paul Merson believes Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is going through the same problems that former managers Graham Potter and Frank Lampard had at the club.

The English pundit claimed the Argentine coach does not have the ability to pick out his best team from the squad available at his disposal. Merson slammed the West London outfit for their abysmal form in recent times and told Sky Sports (as quoted by The Mirror):

"Nothing’s changed; the three football matches they’ve won in 21, was Bournemouth the week after they stayed up [last season], beat Wimbledon in the cup and beat Luton. No disrespect to Luton, but at home you’re expected to beat them."

The former Arsenal star added:

"He’s got the same problem as the last two managers at Chelsea – Potter and Lampard – Pochettino is exactly the same, he doesn’t know his best team. If you don’t know your best team I don’t see how you’ve got a chance of winning. Swap here, swap there."

Chelsea have put on some disappointing performances this season. The Blues find themselves 14th in the Premier League standings, with three defeats, two draws, and one win.

The Blues, however, earned a 1-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion in the third round of the Carabao Cup, allowing them to proceed on to the Round of 16.

The EFL tournament might be their best shot at clinching a title this season given their position in the Premier League and their lack of European football.

"You don’t win nothing" - Paul Merson urges Chelsea to strengthen one key position

Merson also slammed the entire Chelsea squad, claiming they are not good enough to play for the Blues. The Englishman also insisted that Pochettino's side are in dire need of a center-forward, stating that Nicolas Jackson is not cutting it.

The former Arsenal star said:

"I don’t think they’re good enough. For all the players they’ve bought, they haven’t bought a team. I hope he [Pochettino] gets the time, but you just don’t know with the owners. I think come January they’ve got to bring in more experience. I don’t think all of them are good enough."

He added:

"If you ain’t got a good centre-forward you don’t win nothing. Chelsea haven’t got a centre-forward. I like the kid, I like Jackson, but he’s a young lad. He should have been taken out of the firing line every day of the week by now, but they haven’t got anybody."

Chelsea have spent an enormous amount of money in the transfer market since Todd Boehly's arrival last summer. The Blues have spent nearly £400 million in the transfer window ahead of the 2023-24 campaign. They signed the likes of Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer, Axel Disasi, and Jackson.

However, the West London outfit have nothing to show for it after a poor start to the current campaign. This spend adds to an overall £1 billion spent on new signings since Boehly took over.