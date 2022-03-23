“He doesn’t know the history of the club” – Hristo Stoichkov urges Barcelona to let go of Ousmane Dembele this summer

It is an open secret that Barcelona are willing to resume talks with Ousmane Dembele over the Frenchman's contract renewal. Blaugrana legend Hristo Stoichkov, however, has opined that renewing Dembele's contract is not a good idea for Barcelona.

Things got really tense between Barcelona and Ousmane Dembele around the turn of the year when the winger turned down the club's contract offer. However, calm has been restored between the two parties after the player put up some improved performances in recent games.

GOAL @goal Ousmane Dembele has been reborn at Barcelona 🤩 Ousmane Dembele has been reborn at Barcelona 🤩 https://t.co/4OJzfDE6jq

The attacker has bagged seven assists in his last five La Liga appearances, and that has certainly played a huge role in Barcelona going ahead with negotiating his contract extension.

Hristo Stoichkov believes the club should only take advantage of the Frenchman in his last few months at the Camp Nou, instead of renewing his deal. He said on Radioestadio's 'Onda Cero' (via Marca):

"I wouldn't renew Dembelé. If he wants to renew, let him leave now and say he wants to stay. He doesn't know the history of the club. In two, three games he plays well... He has quality and you have to take advantage of him until his contract ends."

So far this season, Ousmane Dembele has made 21 appearances for Barcelona across all competitions, with a return of two goals and nine assists. Rumors suggest the Frenchman could reconsider his options and stay put at Camp Nou beyond the end of the season.

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca | According to | According to @footmercato , Ousmane Dembélé has 100% decided to renew his contract with FC Barcelona and the club would even be willing to offer a 2-year extension to the player. 🚨| According to @footmercato, Ousmane Dembélé has 100% decided to renew his contract with FC Barcelona and the club would even be willing to offer a 2-year extension to the player.

Meanwhile, the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea have all been linked with swoops for the attacker in recent months. It remains to be seen where he'll end up plying his trade come next season.

Dembele primed for success in Xavi's Barcelona

The Frenchman is currently enjoying his best run of form since joining Barcelona in 2017

It looks like the Frenchman is destined to succeed under the watch of Xavi Hernandez. He's been at the top of his game since the former Blaugrana midfielder returned to manage the club, functioning as a terrific weapon under his system.

Dembele has recorded 11 goal contributions for Xavi's side since the turn of the year. In addition, he's had no injury setbacks under the tactician this year. Everything indicates that the attacker is well-poised for success in this new system. It remains to be seen if he'll be at the Camp Nou next season.

