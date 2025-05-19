“He doesn’t like him” - Alan Shearer tells Manchester City star to leave club after not being used by Pep Guardiola

Newcastle United icon Alan Shearer has advised Jack Grealish to leave Manchester City this summer. The former Aston Villa man was an unused substitute in the 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final at the weekend at Wembley.

It marked another low point in the career of the Englishman, who hasn't been in his element since arriving at the Etihad Stadium. The Cityzens reportedly paid the Villans £100 million to secure his signature in the summer of 2021.

Grealish has registered just 17 goals and 23 assists from 156 games for Manchester City to date. His contract at the Etihad runs until 2027, but Shearer reckons that his time at the club is up this summer.

Speaking on the Rest in Football podcast, the legendary English striker claimed that Pep Guardiola is done with Grealish.

"His time's up at Man City. He has to leave. For [Guardiola] to bring on a debutant on, a young boy, and Gundogan on when they're desperate for a goal rather than Jack Grealish, his time is up. He's done at Man City, he has to leave [and] for whatever reason, Pep's done with him. He doesn't like him. His time's up," said Shearer.

Manchester City are entering a transition phase following Pep Guardiola's first trophyless season in almost a decade. With Kevin De Bruyne set to leave this summer, Grealish's time at the Etihad could be coming to an end.

How much will Manchester City have to pay for Tijjani Reijnders this summer?

Tijjani Reijnders

Manchester City will have to break the bank to secure the services of Tijjani Reijnders this summer, according to Calciomercato. The English club are preparing for a massive summer following a disappointing season.

With Kevin De Bruyne set to leave as a free agent following the expiration of his contract, the Cityzens are already planning to rope in an able replacement. Reijnders has apparently turned heads at the Etihad, with Pep Guardiola eager to add the Dutchman to his kitty.

The 26-year-old has registered 15 goals and five assists from 53 games across competitions this season for AC Milan. Manchester City have supposedly spoken with the Rossoneri as they work to secure the player's services.

The player's desire isn't known at the moment, especially since he is under contract until 2030. The Cityzens are reportedly willing to offer €70 million for his signature this summer, however, the Serie A giants want €80 million to let him go.

