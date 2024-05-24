“He doesn’t look afraid of anything” - Wes Brown urges Manchester United to sign 2 Premier League stars

Former Manchester United player Wes Brown has urged the Red Devils to sign Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise and Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite in the summer.

Erik ten Hag's team don't possess a strong left-footed right winger, with Antony disappointing since his arrival at Old Trafford in 2022 for a reported £86 million. This season, the Brazilian attacker has made 38 appearances across competitions, bagging three goals and two assists.

Amid this worrying form, it seems reasonable that Brown wishes for Olise's arrival. The Frenchman has struggled with injuries this campaign but has produced 10 goals and six assists in 19 league matches.

Speaking to SPORTbilbe, Brown said:

"I'm very realistic and I'm the sort of person that always thinks about you know, who's already done it in the Premier League?"

"I think we need some really solid lads from other teams who have done really well. I would say Michael Olise from Crystal Palace, I think he's exciting. He's got this rawness about him, he doesn't look afraid of anything."

Another problem for Ten Hag has been the central defensive department. The likes of Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof, and Raphael Varane, among others, have all suffered from fitness-related problems.

In light of this issue, Brown added:

"And I think the obvious one is someone in defence. And Jarrad Branthwaite for me, is a young lad and he's still learning, but he's big, strong and quick. And I just feel that he would help out tremendously."

The 21-year-old centre-half has made 35 league appearances this season, bagging three goals and is considered a top talent in England.

Manchester United leading the race to sign Michael Olise - Reports

Michael Olise

Manchester United are reportedly leading the race to sign Michael Olise from Crystal Palace in the summer transfer window. According to Football Transfers, Newcastle United are the other team looking to secure the attacker's signature (via The People's Person).

According to the aforementioned report, Olise has a release clause of around €70 million in his current contract, which runs out in the summer of 2027. With limited competition on the right-hand side, a move to Manchester United could be the right step in the French winger's career.

The 22-year-old came to Selhurst Park from Reading in the summer of 2021. Overall, Olise has made 90 appearances for Crystal Palace across competitions, bagging 16 goals and 25 assists.