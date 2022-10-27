"He doesn’t make the mistakes he used" - Thierry Henry feels Arsenal star has been a much better player this season 

Thierry Henry believes Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has become a better player, having cut out needless mistakes from his game.

The midfielder was stripped of the Gunners captaincy in 2019 due to poor performances and goading the crowd after he was substituted in a game.

It appeared that Xhaka's Arsenal career was over, but he has knuckled down and become a key member of Mikel Arteta's midfield.

Xhaka has also added goal contributions to his game, having scored four times and providing three assists in his 15 appearances so far this term.

Henry is clearly impressed with the 30-year-old, having previously stopped watching the Gunners due to Xhaka being captain for the game, according to Patrice Evra.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Granit Xhaka has scored as many goals this season (3) as in his previous three seasons combined Granit Xhaka has scored as many goals this season (3) as in his previous three seasons combined 🔥 https://t.co/NBOr0L0OXP

But Arsenal's all-time record goalscorer is now full of praise for the tenacious midfielder, citing his ambition and ability to get into the penalty area.

Henry stated (as per HITC Sport):

“Now, Xhaka is better, why? BHenry askedoesn’t make the mistakes he used to in front of the defence and he plays higher. And he scores goals now, why? Because he is more often in the box.”

Xhaka has played in every single Premier League game for the north London club this season, as they lie top of the table and two points clear.

Arsenal legend credits Mikel Arteta for 'completely' transforming Granit Xhaka

The Swiss international was once deeply unpopular at the Emirates Stadium, but has since become a fan favorite due to his vastly improved displays.

There is real optimism in the Gunners' fanbase that this could be a special season for the club, and Xhaka appears to be a key part of that.

Club legend Emmanuel Petit has credited Arteta for the midfielder's turn around in fortunes, as well as numerous other players.

Petit told Ladbrokes (per Football.London):

"He's (Arteta) completely transformed so many players, as well. The first name that springs to mind for me is Granit Xhaka. He's a survivor. The difference in him compared to where he was a couple of years ago; it's night and day, it's ice and fire. For me, he's the definition of what it takes to be a sportsman."

afcstuff @afcstuff



The redemption arc of Granit Xhaka continues every single week. Three years ago today.The redemption arc of Granit Xhaka continues every single week. Three years ago today.The redemption arc of Granit Xhaka continues every single week. 🙌 https://t.co/zL5KxYqM9A

He added:

"This guy had both knees on the floor, his head down, and his time at the club looked to be over. The way he's come back from that, and the way he's almost reinvented his game, for me, he's the symbol of Arsenal Football Club under Mikel Arteta."

