“He doesn’t play football” - Zlatan Ibrahimovic comments on Real Madrid hero Luka Modric after his move to AC Milan

AC Milan legend and senior advisor Zlatan Ibrahimovic has heaped praise on Luka Modric, describing the midfielder as a ‘maestro’ following his sensational move from Real Madrid to AC Milan.

Modric, 40, joined Milan from Los Blancos on a Bosman transfer in July after an illustrious career at the Spanish capital. While the Croatian veteran has only two goal contributions in seven games for I Rossoneri this season, he has continued to display his football prowess on the pitch.

Speaking to the Italian media, Ibrahimovic lauded Modric’s ‘mentality’ and ‘passion’ for the game.

"Luka Modrić is a maestro. When he is on the pitch, he is football. He doesn't play football. He is football. I spoke to Ancelotti and he told me he was the only Real Madrid player who didn't suffer injuries last season. He is at 100% physically. And his mentality... we don't need to say too many things. This is passion," Ibrahimovic said.

Modric joined Real Madrid from Dinamo Zagreb for a reported fee of €35 million in 2012. The midfielder initially struggled to find his footing at the Spanish capital but would later go on to make a name for himself, playing a key role in one of the club’s most glittering eras.

In the 13 seasons he played for Real Madrid, he won 28 trophies, making him the most decorated player in the club’s history. He won six Champions League titles, six Club World Cups, 5 UEFA Super Cups, 4 LaLiga titles, 2 Copa del Reys, and 5 Spanish Super Cups.

“Nothing is lost for him either” – Gennaro Gattuso advises AC Milan star to learn from Real Madrid icon Luka Modric

Italy national team coach Gennaro Gattuso told AC Milan’s Samuele Ricci to watch and learn from former Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric while addressing his reason for excluding the 24-year-old from the Italy squad for the October international break.

Ricci, who joined Milan from Torino in 2022, has endured a lack of playing time at his current club of late. Speaking to reporters last week, Gattuso said:

"It's a shame, but nothing is lost. Quite the contrary. Playing time is important; getting minutes under your belt is important. I feel sorry for him because he has a giant like Modric ahead of him, but training with him can do him good. Watching him. He's paying the price for his talent right now; he's not getting much playing time, but nothing is lost for him either. I hope he manages to find his place."

Luka Modric and AC Milan will next be in action against Fiorentina after the international break.

