“He doesn’t seem to take that too well” – Gary Neville explains why Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Manchester United

Manchester United legend Gary Neville believes that Cristiano Ronaldo could still leave the club at the end of the season.

Ronaldo has been linked to a summer exit in recent weeks with multiple clubs keen on signing him. The Portuguese is obviously in the twilight of his career but still wants to start every game. Neville believes this will not be possible next season. Speaking to Sky Sports, Neville said:

"I’m unsure, it depends who the manager is and what the project is for the new manager. Does he want to build a young squad that’s athletic and progressive? Ronaldo can play in that – but if he wants to play every single week, which would seem to be the case, then it may be that the manager wants a fresh start.”

He added:

"He might want young players that are basically pressing high from the front and can create a high level of play in that way. If he wants to play in a different way and can accept that he will have a great goalscorer in the team who has been the greatest goalscorer of all time, then yes, there will be a position for him.”

MailOnline Sport @MailSport



Nicolas Anelka delivers a withering verdict on the decline of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, insisting they were 'not intelligent' with summer moves 'Their careers are over'Nicolas Anelka delivers a withering verdict on the decline of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, insisting they were 'not intelligent' with summer moves trib.al/yD38g6a 'Their careers are over'Nicolas Anelka delivers a withering verdict on the decline of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, insisting they were 'not intelligent' with summer moves trib.al/yD38g6a

Neville went on to claim that Ronaldo will have to accept a reduced role if he is to stay. He continued:

"But I think it would have to be a Ronaldo that would accept that he wouldn’t play every single week and there would be moments that he wouldn’t play and I think that’s the big thing. He doesn’t seem to take that too well, which is a good thing. He’s obviously driven and wants to play every single match."

Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United remains uncertain

It will be devastating for Manchester United fans if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves in the summer. While nobody expects Ronaldo to win games every week like he used to, leaving after a single season will confirm that he believes the club are incapable of getting results.

Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford with the aim of restoring the club back to its glory days. The Portuguese obviously still believes he can start regularly. However, the new manager’s tactics will play a huge role in deciding his future.

The next few months are obviously crucial for the club. United needs to decide on a long-term manager and sort out the futures of multiple players. A change in the transfer approach appears imminent, with the club expected to sign young, hungry players at affordable prices.

B/R Football @brfootball



No player in history has scored more goals for club and country than Cristiano Ronaldo 806 goals.No player in history has scored more goals for club and country than Cristiano Ronaldo 806 goals. No player in history has scored more goals for club and country than Cristiano Ronaldo 🐐 https://t.co/ZYVDNcSH6o

Cristiano Ronaldo has done his legacy at Old Trafford no harm in the previous few months. However, fans might feel heartbroken if the fairytale return only lasts a season.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar